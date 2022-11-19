Hey, Russell: Shut down the sappy slogans, sub-shop sandwich commercials, midseason vacations to Cabo, biblical quotations, high knees on airplanes, baseball cliches, syrupy smiles, stimulus speeches, pitiful promises and thoughts of the same number of touchdown passes as bathrooms in your house (7).
Shut up and score 24-plus points.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, the coach on the precipice, haven’t reached 24 in any of the nine games or even 23 points since the loss to the Raiders. At Mile High, the NFL’s ne’er-do-well offense has struggled to account for 16, 11 and 9 twice. The team’s new CEO shouldn’t wonder why people are staying home or going home before the end.
This is the franchise that in 2013 scored 49, 41, 37, 52, 51, 35, 33, 45, 28, 27, 31, 35, 51, 20, 37 and 34. And in the back-to-back Super Bowl championship seasons, the Broncos scored 24 or more 25 times.
In the Denver Drought from 2016-2022, the Broncos have not gotten to two dozen points in 60 games. These Broncos are similar to the 2011 team that had 24 or fewer points in 14 of 16 games, but it did win the division and a playoff game with Tim Tebow.
Wilson must feel uncomfortable being compared to Tebow, especially when he was an automaton with the Seahawks for 10 seasons. The former star quarterback scored 24 or more points in 103 regular-season and postseason games and won 80.6%.
Wilson was halfway to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Canton, Ohio, will be further away unless Russell begins to duplicate his achievements in Seattle. He produced 40 or more points a dozen times, including a three-game stretch in his rookie season with 150 points. Wilson was responsible for 89 points in his final two regular-season games in ’21. His first six regular-season games with the Broncos before sitting out one because of injury resulted in 91 points.
The Broncos did score a season best against the Raiders and 21 vs. the Jaguars. Their season-worst 9 points were against the Colts and the Jets in Denver, where they play again Sunday.
“I’ve got to play better,’’ Wilson understated Wednesday. “We need two more touchdowns a game.’’ He stressed “overcoming obstacles’’ and “emergency and execution go together.’’ The Broncos’ offense, he said, has “to step up to the plate’’ and “the past is not predictive of the future.’’
The late John Bartlett wouldn’t be impressed by those quotations.
Talk is cheap — unless you are guaranteed $165 million.
Wilson isn’t the entire problem with the Broncos’ offense, but he hasn’t been the solution, either. The offensive line has become a complete mess with six players who have been injured and missed games, one who left the last game, two who played in parts of one game and two others who haven’t played at all. The disjointed line is fifth in the league with 30 sacks allowed.
Russell suffered six sacks and 18 hits against the Titans. The Raiders sacked him three times before.
The Broncos’ wide receiver position will be in a sad state Sunday without Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, who had 108 yards combined previously in Las Vegas. Wilson must depend on Courtland Sutton and the Kiddie Catching Corps featuring Montrell Washington Jalen Virgil, Kendall Hinton, who has a shoulder issue, and Brandon Johnson, promoted from practice squad.
Not one of the Broncos’ running backs has rushed for 100 yards in a game, and the coaching staff still can’t decide from among Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds or Marlon Mack. The tight-end position is down to rookie Greg Dulcich and the two Erics — Tomlinson and Saubert — while Albert Okwuegbunam is the Invisible Man.
Wilson had a Legion of Boom defense in Seattle and a Platoon of Doom offense in Denver.
He’s not getting much assistance from Hackett, who declines to relinquish his play-calling duties to passing coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Vikings’ OC last season, or Justin Outten, the offensive coordinator in name only.
The 5-foot-11 quarterback will have to play way over his head and terrible 33.1 ESPN QB Rating.
Hey, Russell: You and the Broncos better bust the 24-point barrier to beat the Raiders, or be shut off.