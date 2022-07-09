Indubitably, Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan deserve Canton canonization.
But, despite being selected as 2023 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the three Broncos icons will be busted again.
Unless a hard-charging Broncos’ Canton can-do taskforce reacts.
When the 54 players, coaches and contributors candidates were announced Thursday, the Hall’s senior committee included Gradishar – a 2003 and 2008 finalist, a four-time semifinalist and a late cut from the special 2020 senior choices – among 25 players who have been retired for 25 years-plus. The 70-year-old linebacker starred with the Broncos from 1974-83.
The coach/contributor committee reduced nominees to 29 (because of ties). Reeves – who died Jan. 1 of last year 17 days before his 78th birthday -- coached the Broncos from 1981-1992. And Shanahan, who was hired by Reeves in 1984 and served as an assistant-offensive coordinator during seven seasons, was head coach of the Broncos from 1995-2008. He will turn 70 next month.
The three played or coached in a combined nine Super Bowls with the Broncos – and 15 overall.
Randy was a two-season All-American at Ohio State, a first-round draft choice, a seven-time Pro Bowler, NFL defensive player of the year in 1978 and the heart of the Broncos’ 1977 Orange Crush defense that led to the Broncos’ first Super Bowl. He retired with the highest tackles total ever in the NFL (2,049).
Dan was a player, assistant coach and head coach in 11 Super Bowls (third most in NFL history), winning two with the Cowboys.
Mike has three World Championship rings – one with the 49ers as offensive coordinator in 1994 and two more as a result of back-to-back titles with the Broncos in the 1997-98 seasons.
This is Shanahan’s first consideration for the Hall of Fame because the selection committee didn’t feel he was fully retired. As I revealed in The Gazette in 2019, he was remarkably close to being renamed the Broncos’ head coach. And the “Mastermind’’ still was interviewed for head coaching jobs by six franchises years after he was fired by Washington in ’13. He finished with a career record of 178-144 and set the NFL high mark at 46-10 over three seasons in Denver.
Shanahan’s legacy continues stronger today with 17 of his former assistants or players becoming NFL or NCAA head coaches. Four limbs of his tree, including son Kyle, will coach in the league this season.
Reeves is one of only two NFL coaches to win 200 games (201-174-2 overall) and not be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and only three men have participated in multiple Super Bowls as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach. Only three coaches have lost four Super Bowls. Marv Levy and Bud Grant made the Hall of Fame anyway.
Reeves has been almost up for inclusion several times, but the younger members of the 49-person committee obviously aren’t aware of his over 50 years in the professional game as a running back, receiver, occasional passer, player-assistant, head coach of three teams, consultant and national broadcast analyst.
Only 12 modern middle or inside linebackers have been chosen for Canton. Gradishar is the missing 13th man.
He was just barely left out in 2003. The Hall of Fame can correct that mistake 20 years late.
As a member of the selection committee who gave Randy’s nominating speech that year I know what happened.
Gradishar’s case was controversial because he retired after 10 seasons and didn’t stay beyond John Elway’s rookie season when the Broncos returned to prominence and the Super Bowl again.
All except one of the Hall of Famers who played inside remained in the league for 12-17 years. Dick Butkus was the exception at nine, but he played the last three with a severe knee injury. The rest had battered, beaten bodies. They also had NFL titles.
Randy chose family, faith and health.
In 2003, 10 years after Randy’s retirement and with no movement in the Hall, I called in favors with veteran, influential members and begged them to hear the arguments about Gradishar at the selection meeting the day before the Super Bowl. He reached the final 10.
I pleaded with the committee to make Randy the Broncos’ first ever Hall of Famer and represent the Denver players who had merited the honor. He was the only NFL player of all time with 10 consecutive seasons of 100 tackles and was the greatest shortstop in football. He stopped every short-and-one in the 145 consecutive games he played (without missing a game in his career).
He was named one of the best linebackers in the NFL in seven of his 10 years. He had 20 interceptions (three for touchdowns) and 19.5 sacks when the league finally started recording them his last two years. When I sat down 10 minutes later, the most respected member said: “I got your back.’’ Another said: “Gradishar’s a lock.''
Adam Schefter, who was Broncos beat writer for The Denver Post and in the meeting as president of the Pro Football Writers Association, then staunchly supported Randy.
The floor was open to discussion, and additional positives flowed. However, the fellow who supposedly had my back said, “The stats crew in Denver gives away tackle stats like they are gumdrops. Gradishar’s numbers are fake.’’ He was followed by another responder who said a team executive told him Gradishar wasn’t Hall of Fame worthy.
End of debate.
I wasn’t allowed to respond that the statistics were indeed accurate, and in fact, Gradishar played half his games on the road and most of his career in a 14-game schedule.
Gradishar should be compared to Giants inside linebacker Harry Carson, whose statistics were not as strong as Gradishar’s, but he played two seasons longer during the same period, and had one Super Bowl championship in New York’s victory over the Broncos (without Gradishar).
In the secret vote the finalists had to receive 80 percent approval to pass. Marcus Allen, Elvin Bethea, Joe DeLamielleure and James Lofton were elected. Gradishar was not, falling, I’ve always believed, by two contrarian votes.
Randy was a semifinalist four straight years, but got back to the table in 2008 after I resigned from the committee, and was short again. He was out of the running until 2020 for the “Centennial’’ effort by the Hall to supplement players who had been overlooked. Randy didn’t get the call.
Harry Carson was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2006.
Broncos finally were permitted into the sanctified museum – John Elway, Gary Zimmerman Jr., Floyd Little, Terrell Davis, Brian Dawkins, Pat Bowlen, Peyton Manning, Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater.
But nobody from the Orange Crush and the Broncos’ first Super Bowl.
All who care about the Broncos must activate, be active and act by reaching out to the Pro Football Hall of Fame committees. (Their names are on the website. Three have worked for Denver newspapers.)
It’s Randy’s time – at last.
And Dan and Mike (who are competing for one spot in 2023) to follow soon.