When he was young Nathaniel Hackett dreamed of being an orthopedic surgeon, a hip-hop dancer, a stand-up comedian or Luke Skywalker.
He never fantasized about becoming the head coach of the Denver Broncos.
The peripatetic Hackett, who has lived in 15 different locales during his 42 years, hopes to settle down for longer than a decade in Colorado.
A former ball boy, long-snapper, class clown and valedictorian is the Broncos’ Chosen One.
Hackett’s first job in the NFL was offensive quality control with the Buccaneers in 2006. His predecessor was Kyle Shanahan. Both eventually would interview with the Broncos for the head coaching position. The Broncos let the first escape, but not the second.
Hackett is the 18th coach in franchise history. Are happy days here again?
He could be characterized as a conglomeration of “Weird Scientist’’, “Renaissance Man’’, the Robin Williams’ character in “Dead Poets Society’’, a special husband and father of four and a brilliant offensive coordinator. Too good to be real.
George Paton certainly believes in Nathaniel. So does Aaron Rodgers, whatever that ultimately means.
Hackett may not be Bill Belichick or Broncos’ former coach Mike Shanahan, but when he was offensive coordinator with the Jaguars, Hackett miraculously coached Blake Bortles in New England to within three minutes of the 2017 Super Bowl.
Hackett didn’t care to be a coach until he was close to graduation at the University of California-Davis in 2003, and he almost quit coaching in 2010.
But here he is.
The Gen-X coach must trust in himself enough to think he can regenerate the Broncos, revive the energy and winning @Mile High, revitalize the offence with a new quarterback and a fresh system and return the franchise to the postseason where it has been and has to be again.
Nathaniel Hackett is familiar enough with the Broncos because he is the son of Paul Hackett, who was an offensive coordinator for the team’s two fiercest rivals – the Chiefs (1993-97) and the Raiders (2008-2010) – during his own nomadic coaching career of 42 years in college and professional football. Wife Elizabeth and sons David and Nathaniel trailed the elder Hackett from campus to camp, back and forth across the country.
Nathaniel became a ball boy, then a practice long-snapper and, finally, a young man who didn’t want to coach football because he didn’t like how his father was treated by critics and fired by teams, and how often the family moved.
The younger Hackett chose to attend UC Davis, where his dad played quarterback and served as an assistant coach, and major in neurobiology and physiology with the intent of becoming a doctor. His grandmother had been a nurse in Haiti. The grandfather he never knew -- a famed biochemist at Cal-Berkeley – was murdered brutally in 1965.
Nathaniel also taught hip-hop dancing to other students and was a linebacker and long-snapper with the Division II Aggies. He won the “red-shirt’’ and “spirit’’ team awards and had 13 tackles in one game. In the spring of his senior year, the coach asked Hackett to help coach linebackers. Hackett had one more 10-hour lab. When he pulled off a prank during a dissection class, Hackett decided he’d preferred coaching to pre-med.
Hackett sent applications to 30 college coaches. He received two rejections and no offers. A UC Davis coach recommended Nathaniel to the Stanford coach, and he was named an offensive-defensive assistant, then, a year later, recruiting coordinator.
The long and winding road continued when Nathaniel replaced Kyle in Tampa. He was with the Bills and Syracuse University and out of a job in January 2010 and felt he should change occupations. Doug Marrone, who Hackett had worked under, called to offer, amazingly, the Bills’ offensive coordinator post. He followed Marrone to Jacksonville, and a year after the Jags were in the AFC Championship, Hackett was fired before the season ended.
Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur chose him as offensive coordinator in 2019.
Hackett is unique. At Green Bay he changed “Red Zone’’ to “Gold Zone’’ for the “Austin Powers’’ movie, and in Jacksonville, he and his family dressed as “Star Wars’’ characters for Halloween. Hackett makes football fun, and players love Hackett, who dances and sings, is a wine connoisseur and has the dynamism bounce of a kangaroo.
The Packers won 41 games the past three seasons, but no Super Bowls.
Now, the pressure is directly on Hackett, who received a four-year contract with the Broncos.
He’s got the job he never dreamed of.