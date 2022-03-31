When Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone is announced and introduced as the 64th pick in the second round of the NFL draft, he will don his new team hat and exclaim: “I’m proud to be taking my talents to the Oenbev Broncos.’’
The edge rusher’s rookie mistake will be excusable.
The Broncos’ “special” draft edition cap, produced by a company that perhaps should be called New Error, badly misspells Our Dusty Old Cowtown’s name. Somebody doesn’t know how to write in cursive.
The $36.99 lid will become a collectors’ item, but already is a joke.
At least “BRONCOS’’ in orange capital block letters was spelled correctly.
Cursive rarely is taught in school or used in English writing in a new era, but “O-e-n-b-e-v’’ or “D-e-n-b-e-v” are insulting inaccurate injustices.
Let’s hope the Broncos – who obviously aren’t responsible for the blunder, but must be embarrassed – get the draft right.
The annual NFL draft will be conducted this month on the 28th to 30th for the first time in Las Vegas.
But the Broncos aren’t scheduled to make a selection until the final choice of the second round on the second day because of the deals involving Russell Wilson and Von Miller.
The Broncos haven’t been without a first-round pick since 2012 when John Elway traded down to 36th and took defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. This will be lowest first pick (in the second round) for the Broncos since 2005 when the late Darren Williams was chosen at 56th overall.
The Broncos were without first-round choices in three drafts in the 1990s. Alton Montgomery was No. 52 in the ’90 draft; Allen Aldridge became the 51st in '94, and the Broncos didn't have any selections before the fourth round in ’95. They finally grabbed Jamie Brown at 121 and Ken Brown at 124.
Wolfe, Rulon Jones, at 42 in 1980 and Andre Townsend at 46 in ’84 had the best careers in Denver of second-round picks when the Broncos possessed no first-round picks. However, the Broncos selected two future Hall of Famers when their first choice was in the second round. Dick Butkus decided to play for the Bears of the NFL rather than the Broncos in 1965. And Curley Culp was the Broncos’ top choice in the second round in ’68. During training camp he was traded to the Chiefs.
The Broncos’ first action in the draft will be at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Denver time) on Friday April 29th. Can they end up with an eventual Hall of Famer, or a Jones-type who plays nine years, starts in two Super Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro, or a Wolfe, who spent eight seasons with the Broncos and won a Super Bowl ring.
Or will 64 be a bust?
General Manager George Paton said this week at the NFL meetings he will be anxious not participating in the first round. The Broncos would have No. 9 overall if they hadn’t traded for Wilson – giving up five picks this year and next. But they did get second and third (at the bottom of each round) for Miller.
The Broncos possess eight picks. “We’ll focus on the 64(th)’’ but could “trade up because we do have the ammo,’’ Paton said. However, according to the draft trade chart recognized in the NFL, the Broncos would have to trade second, third and fourth choices to elevate into the first round. That move is not likely, but Paton will trade later picks as he did in his inaugural draft in Denver. “Last year we finished with 10 (picks), and I think nine of them played for us.’’
Paton said the draft is “strong’’ in the middle rounds at spots the Broncos are seeking to add players – especially now at edge rusher. The GM failed to mention that Randy Gregory recently underwent arthroscopic rotator cuff surgery and will miss all off-season activities.
The Broncos own the second (64), two thirds (75 and 96), two fourths (115 and 116), a fifth (152), a sixth (206) and a seventh (232). They’ll draft an edge rusher, a cornerback, a safety, a defensive lineman, an offensive lineman, a running back, a tight end and a running back.
Outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a promising potential second-round pick, could receive a new cap from the Denver (Oenbev?) Broncos.