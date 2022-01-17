The Broncos have a Quinn Quandary.

Dan Quinn, the leader in the Broncos’ search for a new Broncos leader, will be interviewed Tuesday.

But a major sports scandal concerning another Broncos head coach a dozen years ago should compel Quinn, who was not involved, to address an awkward question about his past and future hiring policies.

Dan’s dilemma would not be based on the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the playoffs Sunday. Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, also a Broncos candidate, will have to answer to the controversial cluster finish of that game when he is interviewed Tuesday, too, in Texas.

When Quinn was with the Falcons from 2015-2020, Steve Scarnecchia was Quinn’s important right-hand man as assistant to the head coach.

Scarnecchia was responsible for a serious scar on the Broncos’ reputation — “Spygate: The Sequel.”

Broncos chief executive officer Joe Ellis and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth, who is on GM George Paton’s search committee, know Scarnecchia’s past well.

Ellis fired Scarnecchia in early November 2010 after an NFL security investigation proved conclusively that the then-Broncos director of video operations taped a portion of the 49ers’ practice the day before the Broncos played in London’s Wembley Stadium. A month later coach Josh McDaniels, who covered up the illegal action, also was fired by owner Pat Bowlen.

Scarnecchia previously worked for New England from 2001-2004 and admitted to me in an exclusive interview (after the league ruled that he would be suspended) that he was an active participant in the original “Spygate’’ when the Patriots surreptitiously filmed opposing defensive coaches’ signals during games.

The son of veteran Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia befriended McDaniels when they were entry-level employees in New England. After leaving the Patriots, Scarnecchia worked with the Jets in 2007-08 in as a videographer when “Spygate’’ was uncovered (based on Jets accusations).

Quinn was the defensive line coach for the Jets in 2007-08, presumably meeting Scarnecchia during that period.

Scarnecchia would spend several years employed by Syracuse University, his alma mater, before joining Quinn in Atlanta.

The new Falcons coach hired impressive assistants (who would become head coaches and coordinators) Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Raheem Morris and Rich Scangarello. Scarnecchia’s administrative duties included assisting the head coach in scheduling practices and events and aiding everyone else in the football operations. The next season the Falcons reached the Super Bowl and possessed what seemed like an insurmountable 28-3 lead before a collapse and a furious Patriots’ rally to win in overtime

After five games in 2020, Quinn was fired, and Scarnecchia was out at season’s end. He has since rejoined the Jets with the title “chief of staff.”

When McDaniels selected Scarnecchia as director of video operations in May 2009, knowing his checkered background and choosing him over other team videographers, and the Broncos put out a terse press release that didn’t mention “Spygate,” I wrote sarcastically in a column: “When will Scarnecchia start secretly taping other teams’ workouts?”

Twenty-three games later Scarnecchia taped the first six minutes of the 49ers’ practice at Wembley Stadium. At the team hotel in London he took his computer to show McDaniels 49ers’ plays, but the coach declined to view the tape and ordered him to erase the evidence. However, after the Broncos and the league completed a probe of the coach and the videographer, Scarnecchia was dismissed for being a repeat offender; McDaniels was fined $50,000 for failing to report the exchange in the team hotel and participating in the coverup. The franchise was fined another $50,000.

After the Broncos’ 10-6 defeat in Kansas City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, dropping the Broncos’ record to 3-9, McDaniels was fired “for cause” the next day. On the same night Pat Bowlen and John Elway and their wives met for dinner, and the conversation led to Elway returning to the Broncos as chief executive of the football operations.

Quinn and Paton, who have been close friends since they were together on the staff of the Dolphins in 2005-2006, probably don’t know the complete details of the Broncos’ Scarnecchia Scandal in 2010. Quinn was Seahawks assistant head coach-defensive line coach then, and Paton was Vikings player personnel director.

Leaders should know better.

But others from the Broncos who will be in a hotel Tuesday — and on a Zoom conference call — are aware.

Quinn’s hiring of his ex-assistant is not a deal-breaker, but it must be a topic of discussion Tuesday. The Broncos and their followers wonder.

