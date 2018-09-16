Broncos Raiders
Caption +

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) is greeted by Denver Broncos offensive guard Max Garcia (76) and the rest of his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal in the final seconds of a game. The Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 20-19 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High Field on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. .(Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

On the most scorching sun day for football in Denver history, here’s the hot take:

Broncos 20, Raiders 19. Two and oh!

The temperature at kickoff was a franchise record 92 degrees in the stadium, and the mile high reached 94 as the Broncos drooped and dropped behind the antagonistic Raiders 19-7 in the third quarter.

Lose the first division game – in Denver, of all places – and the Broncos would be burnt Orange. The cacophony would concern the upcoming month of games in Baltimore and New Jersey and two here against the undefeated Chiefs (2-0 on the road) and the Rams.

The heat was on coach Vance Joseph, quarterback Case Keenum and the rest.

But, with Joseph doing a masterful job — yes — on the sideline, and Keenum stalking the sideline, coaxing his mates with “Once we get started, there’ll be no stopping us.”

The Broncos had possession three more times in the third and fourth quarters.

While the defense shut out the Raiders for the final 25 minutes and 25 seconds, the offense scored on a field goal, a touchdown, and with six seconds showing, another field goal by Brandon McManus to pull off a climatic comeback for the first time in almost a year.

On the opening September afternoon of 2017, defensive lineman Shelby Harris blocked a field goal as the Broncos edged the Chargers by three. The Broncos haven’t won by one since the first game of 2016 (21-20 over the Panthers).

“Nothing is easy in the NFL,” according to Jake Butt, who was playing his second game in the NFL. He did play like a veteran tight end with four receptions (48 yards), including a late one for a critical first down during the final drive. A few lockers down Tim Patrick, also in only his second game, was rejoicing over his 26-yard catch-and-run to the Oakland 18 to set up the field goal that was 36 yards, not 60 yards, as it could have been.

Earlier, a Patrick touchdown was overturned because his foot slid out of bounds before the other hit ground. In fact, the Broncos were victimized by three upon-further-reviews, but Joseph made a couple of challenges that corrected mistakes.

“Coach (Joseph) talked about impacting the game one way or another, and I feel like I’m an impact player today (Sunday),” said Patrick, who sat out all of last season, as did Butt, because of severe injuries. “It just shows how good our team is. We have been through adversity the past two games, and we still come out with the ‘W’”.

In both victories Keenum led fourth-quarterback rallies.

Yet, the Broncos’ new quarterback was cold in the first quarter (only five completions, one interception one sack, no touchdowns). His passer rating was 16.5, and the Broncos seemed lethargic.

Thousands of sweating Broncos “fans” left long before the fantastic finish, but those (of the 76,696) who remained had sweaty palms and palpitating hearts when the Broncos’ defense stopped the Raiders at mid-field just before the two-minute warning, and the Broncos’ went into their 1:58 offense – shotgun, no huddle, pass on every play but one (when Keenum scrambled for seven yards).

The Broncos, who began at their 20, were backed to the 10 on a holding call. And they finally had to play without one of their five starting linemen for the first time this season. Tackle Jared Veldheer was forced to leave with concussion symptoms.

The Keenum version of A Drive wasn’t quite as meaningful as The Elway Drive, but did include four passes for 65 yards that won out.

Raiders were kneeling during timeouts and begging out with exhaustion. Altitude, heat and the fleet-feet offense in the fourth quarter made them melt like the Wicked Witches of the West they are.

It was sort of reminiscent of the pace of the Peyton Manning Era. And, a few minutes after the game, Peyton suddenly materialized in the hallway outside the locker room.

Jon Gruden opined afterward that “”everyone was gassed, all four sides of the ball. Their guys, our guys, everybody’s guys . . . It comes down to conditioning . . . especially at the end of games.’’

The Broncos obviously weren’t as beat as the Raiders.

They got hot.

PHOTOS: Broncos vs. Raiders Showdown

1 of 70