When Will Parks walked into the Broncos facility Wednesday, he said he received a standing ovation.

Parks, known as "Philly Will," spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Denver before leaving for Philadelphia — his hometown — and joining the Eagles after the 2019 season. Parks was waived by the Eagles a week ago and was picked up by the Broncos on Dec. 2.

"When I received a phone call from my agent that I was coming back to Denver, I was like, 'Oh snap.' Excuse my language, but I said a whole lot more than that," Parks said. "It was just exciting to get that phone call. I've been in communication with a lot of these guys all year. I never left the group chat, they never kicked me out of the group chat and stuff like that. They always sent me like little clips of my film from last year. So, just that 'we need you' kind of feeling, that's awesome.”

The Broncos certainly need Parks, with injuries to cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Essang Bassey, and A.J. Bouye is now serving a six-game suspension.

Parks is familiar with the Broncos defense, playing safety and nickel back last year in coach Vic Fangio's scheme. He totaled 35 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception in 2019.

"To be honest I feel like I haven't missed a beat," said Parks, who was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round in 2016. "Obviously, there's always going to be two or three wrinkles that a defense or a scheme has within themselves. But obviously the terminology factor kind of clicked in already — the plays and how we can still use the plays that are kind of clicking already. So, when that happens, that means that a lot of my recall information hasn't really gone far at all.”

On top of getting a player with experience in their system, the Broncos are also getting an extremely motivated player.

Parks said he left Denver after last season in search of somewhere he could start and be a mainstay. He thought that would be in Philadelphia, but only started three games and only played 114 total defensive snaps before being let go.

Now, he hopes to prove his doubters wrong in Denver over these final four games.

"I don't know if y’all know, I felt a little bit disrespected from a lot of people," Parks said. "I'm not taking nothing lightly. I'm not smearing nobody. All I want to do is go out there and show that I can help the team win in the best way possible. But at the same time, understanding the fact that I felt disrespected. I'm motivated to a level that I've never been motivated before. So, that's all I have to say as far as that goes."

Parks said he's unsure what the future holds as far as next season goes, but one thing's for certain: He couldn't be happier to be back in Denver.

And Broncos Country feels the same way.

“I've been seeing it all over social media," Parks said. "I was overwhelmed with it, obviously. I was happy. I was just like, 'Dang, I didn't know people could miss you and love you like that.’ Obviously, love is pretty big in my heart but for a fan base like this one to continue to have that love, it was pretty awesome. I was ecstatic.”