ENGLEWOOD — Few people in the Broncos' organization have a bad word to say about rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II.
The ninth overall pick in the 2021 draft has looked anything but a rookie in his first few training camp practices. He's only gotten beat a few times — mostly by his former Alabama teammate, Jerry Jeudy — and had his first interception of camp Monday against Drew Lock. The Broncos have him playing all over the field, from outside corner to nickel back to dime.
Other than the quarterback battle, Surtain has been the talk of training camp.
"Probably one of the quickest I’ve seen a rookie acclimate to a defense and pick up multiple spots," veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan said. "It’s pretty impressive."
It's unclear where Surtain will play to start the season — he's mostly started at the dime with the first-team defense and at outside left corner with the second-team defense. He's constantly rotating positions throughout practice, which is no easy task, especially for a rookie.
"It’s rare," coach Vic Fangio said. "It’s rare that you would ask a rookie to do that, No. 1, and it’s rare that he’s been able to handle it and do it. Now, he’s not perfected any of them yet, by any means, but we think he can and it’s not too big for him."
But Surtain has shown all the right instincts so far and has adjusted well to the NFL, according to his teammates and coaches.
“I think the volume of calls and the adjustments you have in each one, is the No. 1 thing," said defensive backs coach Christian Parker when asked what would be Surtain's biggest adjustment from college to the NFL. "The speed of the game. Your technique and speed — everyone here is an elite player. And also the field space. The hashes are closer. Him feeling, ‘OK, when do I need to be outside leverage, inside leverage’ when he’s in the slot and when he’s outside and adjusting to all that.
"But he’s doing a great job. He stays on it. He’s very intentional about his study habits and everything to stay ahead of the mental part. I’m pleased with him so far."
Parker explained the difficulty of playing inside versus outside corner — the two places Surtain has primarily played — saying, "everything is different because one of them (inside) is on a peninsula and one of them (outside) is on an island, and I’ve got to change my mindset in terms of how I’m thinking, how I’m progressing during the play, and the techniques that are involved." Parker added that constantly moving positions in the secondary is not something that comes easy, even for the savviest of vets.
That's why what Surtain has been doing is impressive. And why many believe he has a bright future.
“When you play different spots, sometimes you’re so worried about what to do that you forget how to do it," Parker said. "He’s very intentional with it, he’s always asking questions on the field and in the film room. Just maintaining the volume of what we’re doing right now so that he can go out there and be the best version of himself.”