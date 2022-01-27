DENVER — Nathaniel Hackett will soon put together his assistant coaching staff with the Broncos and there are already some interesting names out there.
According to NFL Network, Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero is a top candidate to be the defensive coordinator and Packers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Stenavich as offensive coordinator.
The Gazette confirmed that Hackett will be the Broncos' next head coach Thursday.
Evero makes a lot of sense, considering he and Hackett are close friends dating back to their time as teammates at UC Davis — Evero was one of Hackett's groomsmen in his wedding. On top of having a close relationship with Hackett, Evero is also a well-respected coach in the NFL at 41 years old. He's spent time with the Buccaneers (2007-09), 49ers (2010-15), Packers (2016) and now rams (2017-present). He also has experience coaching on both sides of the ball.
Stenavich, 38, has worked with Hackett the last three seasons in Green Bay and has been a quick riser in the NFL. He started as a graduate assistant at Michigan (2012-13) and was the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona (2014) and San Jose State (2015-16) before getting his first NFL gig with the 49ers (2017-18).
Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy would also make sense, as he interviewed for the Broncos' head coaching job as well and is close with Hackett. But with Hackett leaving Green Bay, it's assumed Getsy or Stenavich could be promoted to offensive coordinator for the Packers.
There will likely be more names that appear soon, but most hires are likely not to happen for at least another week or after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.