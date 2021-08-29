Broncos Football Fangio

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio after an NFL training camp day at the team's headquarters Aug. 10, 2021, in Englewood. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Broncos coach Vic Fangio believes choosing this year's original 53-man roster will be the hardest of his three seasons in Denver. 

And for good reason. 

"I think it's harder because we'll have more depth at more positions than we've had in the past," Fangio said Saturday. "I don't know what our final list is going to look like yet. (GM) George (Paton) and I have talked about it, but tomorrow is the real talk.”

That's a good problem to have, but it will certainly make the final roster cuts, which are due Tuesday by 2 p.m., more difficult than year's past. Here's a look at who's likely safe, on the bubble and out at each position:

Offense

Quarterbacks

Safe: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock

Bubble: Brett Rypien

Out: NA

Why: With two experienced quarterbacks in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, they will most likely only take two quarterbacks on the final roster. But fear not Brett Rypien supporters, the third-string quarterback will likely be a practice squad choice if not picked off waivers by another team.

Running backs

Safe: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman

Bubble: Damarea Crockett

Out: Stevie Smith

Why: Boone injuring his quad in Minnesota essentially opened the door for Freeman to make this team, and he's taken full advantage of that. Crockett could be a candidate for the practice squad, as he's been a contributor on special teams. 

Wide receivers: 

Safe: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, Trinity Benson

Bubble: Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton

Out: De’Mornay Pierson-El

Why: Benson has been one of the biggest surprises this preseason and probably sealed his spot on the team as the Broncos' primary returner Saturday night and catching two passes for 34 yards. Now, a decision between Tyrie Cleveland, rookie Seth Williams and former practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton awaits, if the Broncos decide to take seven receivers like they did last year. 

Tight ends

Safe: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert 

Bubble: Andrew Beck, Adam Prentice (FB), Austin Fort

Out: Shaun Beyer 

Why: Fant, Okwuegbunam and Saubert have clearly been the Broncos' top three tight ends all camp and that won't change this season. If the Broncos take four tight ends, which they likely will, it will be between Beck, who can play tight end and fullback, Prentice, who only plays fullback, and Fort, whose chances rose Saturday after catching a touchdown pass. Beck is widely considered the front-runner in that competition, but Prentice or Fort could be strong practice candidates. 

Offensive line

Safe: Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Anderson, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz 

Bubble: Cameron Fleming, Austin Schlottmann

Out: Quinn Bailey, Adam Himmelman

Why: The offensive line is mostly locked up, with the Broncos having to decide if they want to keep an extra tackle (Fleming) or an extra guard/center (Schlottmann). Fleming, who is guaranteed $1 million this season, seems like the obvious choice, but hasn't particularly played well in the preseason. 

Defense

Defensive line

Safe: Shelby Harris, Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim, Shamar Stephen

Bubble: Marquiss Spencer, Jonathan Harris 

Out: Isaiah Mack

Why: Spencer and Harris likely had to beat out Agim or Stephen to make the 53, and after three preseason games, it doesn't appear they will. Agim has had one of the better camps of anyone of the defensive side of ball, likely locking up his spot. 

Outside linebacker

Safe: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper 

Bubble: Andre Mintze

Out: Derrek Tuszka 

Why: Cooper has definitely locked up the fourth outside linebacker spot after his dominant performances in all three preseason games. Undrafted rookie Andre Mintze has had a great camp and played well in the preseason, which means he could be a practice squad choice. 

Inside linebacker

Safe: Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning 

Bubble: Curtis Robinson, Barrington Wade

Out: NA

Why: Inside linebacker is one of the harder ones to predict as the Broncos could take four or five inside linebackers and both Robinson and Wade have made strong cases to be that fifth choice. Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, likely has a slight edge only because he's been with the team since the beginning of camp. 

Cornerback

Safe: Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Pat Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia 

Bubble: Nate Hairston, Parnell Motley, Kary Vincent, Saivion Smith

Out: Mac McCain III 

Why: The Broncos will likely take six cornerbacks and with five of those spots locked up, its been mostly a four-man battle for the sixth spot. Hairston is probably in the lead as he's been the backup nickel all camp and can play corner, but Motley has shown strides the last two weeks that could mean he's still in the running. Vincent, a seventh-round pick, could be a practice squad choice. And don't forget about Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson Jr., who will likely stay on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and could return part way through the season. 

Safety

Safe: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke 

Bubble: Jamar Johnson 

Out: Trey Marshall

Why: Sterns, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, earned his spot on the team with his performances in camp and the preseason. Similarly, Locke has also been one of the Broncos' best players this preseason. Johnson, the Broncos' other fifth-round pick out of Indiana, likely won't make the team but could be picked off waivers. 

Special teams

Safe: K Brandon McManus, P Sam Martin, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Bubble: NA

Out: NA

Why: The Broncos did not bring any specialists in during camp to compete with McManus, Martin and Bobenmoyer. 

Load comments