Broncos coach Vic Fangio believes choosing this year's original 53-man roster will be the hardest of his three seasons in Denver.
And for good reason.
"I think it's harder because we'll have more depth at more positions than we've had in the past," Fangio said Saturday. "I don't know what our final list is going to look like yet. (GM) George (Paton) and I have talked about it, but tomorrow is the real talk.”
That's a good problem to have, but it will certainly make the final roster cuts, which are due Tuesday by 2 p.m., more difficult than year's past. Here's a look at who's likely safe, on the bubble and out at each position:
Offense
Quarterbacks
Safe: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
Bubble: Brett Rypien
Out: NA
Why: With two experienced quarterbacks in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, they will most likely only take two quarterbacks on the final roster. But fear not Brett Rypien supporters, the third-string quarterback will likely be a practice squad choice if not picked off waivers by another team.
Running backs
Safe: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman
Bubble: Damarea Crockett
Out: Stevie Smith
Why: Boone injuring his quad in Minnesota essentially opened the door for Freeman to make this team, and he's taken full advantage of that. Crockett could be a candidate for the practice squad, as he's been a contributor on special teams.
Wide receivers:
Safe: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, Trinity Benson
Bubble: Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton
Out: De’Mornay Pierson-El
Why: Benson has been one of the biggest surprises this preseason and probably sealed his spot on the team as the Broncos' primary returner Saturday night and catching two passes for 34 yards. Now, a decision between Tyrie Cleveland, rookie Seth Williams and former practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton awaits, if the Broncos decide to take seven receivers like they did last year.
Tight ends
Safe: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert
Bubble: Andrew Beck, Adam Prentice (FB), Austin Fort
Out: Shaun Beyer
Why: Fant, Okwuegbunam and Saubert have clearly been the Broncos' top three tight ends all camp and that won't change this season. If the Broncos take four tight ends, which they likely will, it will be between Beck, who can play tight end and fullback, Prentice, who only plays fullback, and Fort, whose chances rose Saturday after catching a touchdown pass. Beck is widely considered the front-runner in that competition, but Prentice or Fort could be strong practice candidates.
Offensive line
Safe: Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Anderson, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz
Bubble: Cameron Fleming, Austin Schlottmann
Out: Quinn Bailey, Adam Himmelman
Why: The offensive line is mostly locked up, with the Broncos having to decide if they want to keep an extra tackle (Fleming) or an extra guard/center (Schlottmann). Fleming, who is guaranteed $1 million this season, seems like the obvious choice, but hasn't particularly played well in the preseason.
Defense
Defensive line
Safe: Shelby Harris, Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim, Shamar Stephen
Bubble: Marquiss Spencer, Jonathan Harris
Out: Isaiah Mack
Why: Spencer and Harris likely had to beat out Agim or Stephen to make the 53, and after three preseason games, it doesn't appear they will. Agim has had one of the better camps of anyone of the defensive side of ball, likely locking up his spot.
Outside linebacker
Safe: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper
Bubble: Andre Mintze
Out: Derrek Tuszka
Why: Cooper has definitely locked up the fourth outside linebacker spot after his dominant performances in all three preseason games. Undrafted rookie Andre Mintze has had a great camp and played well in the preseason, which means he could be a practice squad choice.
Inside linebacker
Safe: Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning
Bubble: Curtis Robinson, Barrington Wade
Out: NA
Why: Inside linebacker is one of the harder ones to predict as the Broncos could take four or five inside linebackers and both Robinson and Wade have made strong cases to be that fifth choice. Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, likely has a slight edge only because he's been with the team since the beginning of camp.
Cornerback
Safe: Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Pat Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia
Bubble: Nate Hairston, Parnell Motley, Kary Vincent, Saivion Smith
Out: Mac McCain III
Why: The Broncos will likely take six cornerbacks and with five of those spots locked up, its been mostly a four-man battle for the sixth spot. Hairston is probably in the lead as he's been the backup nickel all camp and can play corner, but Motley has shown strides the last two weeks that could mean he's still in the running. Vincent, a seventh-round pick, could be a practice squad choice. And don't forget about Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson Jr., who will likely stay on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and could return part way through the season.
Safety
Safe: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke
Bubble: Jamar Johnson
Out: Trey Marshall
Why: Sterns, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, earned his spot on the team with his performances in camp and the preseason. Similarly, Locke has also been one of the Broncos' best players this preseason. Johnson, the Broncos' other fifth-round pick out of Indiana, likely won't make the team but could be picked off waivers.
Special teams
Safe: K Brandon McManus, P Sam Martin, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Bubble: NA
Out: NA
Why: The Broncos did not bring any specialists in during camp to compete with McManus, Martin and Bobenmoyer.