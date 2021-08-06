Where Peyton Manning ranks statistically in Broncos history:
BRONCOS CAREER
2nd in passing yards: 17,112
Manning sits behind only John Elway in passing yards in Broncos history, totaling 17,112 over four seasons in Denver. Elway finished with 51,475 in 16 seasons.
2nd in passing touchdowns: 140
Manning again is only behind Elway, who threw 300 touchdowns in his Broncos and NFL career.
2nd in quarterback record: 45-12-0
Elway has a 148-82-1 record in his career, meaning he had a 64% winning percentage, while Manning had a 79% winning percentage in his Broncos career.
2nd in completions: 1,443
Elway leads this category as well, completing 4,123 attempts to Manning's 1,443.
1st in completion percentage: 66.5%
While Elway may have completed more passes, Manning had a higher completion percentage, completing 66.5% of passes (1,443 for 2,170).
1st in quarterback rating: 101.7
Manning's 101.7 quarterback rating is the highest of any Bronco who attempted more than 20 passes in their Denver career. Jay Cutler ranks second at 87.1
BRONCOS SINGLE SEASON
1st in passing yards: 5,477 (NFL record)
Manning holds the top three passing seasons in Broncos history, throwing for 5,477 yards in 2013, 4,727 in 2014 and 4,659 in 2012.
1st in passing touchdowns: 55 (NFL record)
Like passing yards, Manning also holds the top three seasons in passing touchdowns in Broncos history, throwing 55 in 2013, 39 in 2014 and 37 in 2012.
1st in completions: 450
Manning completed 450 passes out of 659 attempts in 2013 for a completion percentage of 68.3%.
1st in completion percentage: 68.6%
Manning's 2012 completion of 68.6% in 2012 was the best of his Broncos career, completing 400 of his 583 passes.
1st in quarterback rating: 115.1
With a rating of 115.1 in 2013, Manning holds the Broncos' record for highest quarterback rating in a single season.