Another day, another quarterback off the market for the Broncos.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was officially traded to the Panthers, it was reported Monday. The blockbuster move means Darnold — who many thought might be traded to Denver — is no longer on the board. But when one door closes, another opens, as the Broncos could be interested in Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who now appears to be on the trading block.

Bridgewater would make sense in Denver, providing some much needed experience in a relatively young quarterback room. Bridgewater has started 59 games in his six-year career, starting 15 games for the Panthers last year. He threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

But if it's not Bridgewater, it certainly could be a rookie quarterback for the Broncos. With Carolina currently having the eighth pick and already landing their quarterback of the future, the Broncos, who have the ninth pick, could end up with one of the top five quarterbacks landing in their lap.

With the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers all presumably taking quarterbacks with the first three picks, two of the top quarterbacks will still be left on the board. Atlanta at No. 4 is the only other team in the top 10 that would likely consider taking a quarterback.

Depending on who San Francisco take at No.3, the Broncos have a real possibility of landing Alabama's Mac Jones, North Dakota State's Trey Lance or Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Either way, the deadline on an answer — whether it's a veteran quarterback or a rookie — will have to be made by April 29, the night of the first round of the draft.