The Broncos released cornerback A.J. Bouye, creating over $13 million in cap space, according to a league source. This news was first reported by 9News.
Bouye played in only seven games for the Broncos, after being traded from Jacksonville to Denver in exchange for a fourth-round pick last March. Bouye suffered a shoulder injury to start the season and missed five games, had a concussion in Week 8 and was suspended the final four games of the season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. He's set to be suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, too.
Bouye's release was an expected move, as it creates approximately $13.22 million of cap space since his contract did not include any guaranteed money. Bouye's lone season in Denver was certainly not what the Broncos had hoped for, with him being brought in to be their top cover corner. He had only 23 tackles, six pass break ups and zero interceptions.
"He did have a choppy season," coach Vic Fangio said Dec. 9. "I think the injuries played a part in that. I think he got hurt in the first half of the first game and then five or six games, came back, got hurt during that game, missed the following game and thought these last couple of games he was starting to play better. So, we'll just have to see. But it was a rough season for him with the injuries interrupting his availability and play and now having to deal with the PED suspension."
Moving forward, the Broncos will likely look to the draft or free agency to fill the other corner spot across from Bryce Callahan. With the No. 9 pick in the draft and a deep 2021 cornerback class, many believe the Broncos might consider taking Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley or Alabama's Patrick Surtain II — two corners who could likely start from Day 1 for the Broncos.
There's also Michael Ojemudia, who's coming off his rookie season in which he started in 11 games because of Bouye's absence and other injuries. Ojemudia was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2020 draft.
Whether it's Ojemudia or a rookie or another veteran free agent, the cornerback position is definitely a void the Broncos will be looking to fill this offseason.