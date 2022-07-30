One good man.
“One good man ain't much,” Janis Joplin sang. “It's only everything.”
I’ve been blown away by the impact one good man can have on a city and state. In this case, that one good man is Russell Wilson.
The guy has yet to throw a single pass in a game, and he’s already made Colorado a better place, raising our collective hopes, spirits and goodwill toward each other.
I’m not even talking on the football field, where his arrival is being heralded as a potential return to greatness for the Broncos franchise.
His contributions off-field, to the community, even before the season starts are nothing short of staggering. Last Monday, he and his wife, Ciara, a Grammy-winning singer, pledged to donate $500,000 annually to Colorado nonprofits through a partnership with Centura Health.
The couple’s Why Not You Foundation will work with Centura's Health Equity and Advancement Fund to distribute grants to local and regional organizations that work to improve health equity, education, food security and social justice.
“Ciara and I have learned since moving here that Colorado is a place where people take care of one another and take great pride in their communities,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’m grateful that I can use this opportunity to join with Centura to give back and support individuals and groups making a difference.”
Since 2014, his Why Not You Foundation, “in partnership with corporate sponsors, has raised over $10 million for pediatric cancer research and created initiatives to support children’s health and education while fighting poverty.”
The foundation gives annual “Dream Big: Anything is Possible” scholarships to underserved kids, as well.
And the card machines at Safeway are already asking me to donate. (How fast does this guy work?)
Wilson and Ciara also opened a retail fashion store, House of LR&C, last week in the Park Meadows Shopping Center.
House of LR&C — which stands for Love, Respect and Care — features an element of “giving back.” Every sale at House of LR&C includes a 3% “profits less product cost” donation to the couple’s Why Not You Foundation.
“What we are selling is bigger than just fashion,” Wilson said at the event. “It’s about doing good.”
According to a story on moneyinc.com, Russell is one of the 20 most charitable athletes in the world.
He received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020 and just this year won the Bart Starr Award, which is given every year to the player who most exemplifies outstanding character and leadership.
When he was in Seattle, the couple gave $1.75 million to fund a charter school south of Seattle, the Why Not Me Academy, dedicated to serving the needs of the underserved students in the area.
He and his wife also donated $1 million to Feed America and Food Lifeline while in Seattle, and helped launch the Meals Up campaign, which delivered more than 50 million meals to people in need.
Wilson visited Children’s Hospital just about every Tuesday during the season in Seattle, a tradition he's already continuing here in Colorado.
Here’s a person who doesn’t have time to whine about how bad things are in the country right now. He’s too busy doing all he can to lift folks up.
“We’ve met the fans (in Denver), who have been excited, which makes you excited,” he told one of our reporters, Dennis Huspeni. “It’s just surely been a memorable time for us, a significant time in our lives for so many reasons — and it feels good.”
Some sports pundits have speculated that this is all brand building for Wilson and Ciara. But I see something deeper going on.
“I grew up with nothing,” Wilson said at the opening of the store. And he wants people who don’t have much to feel what it’s like to experience the bounty he has. Why Not You? he asks.
Wilson gives a lot of credit to his mom and dad for his community-mindedness. Harrison and Tammy Wilson instilled in their children a drive not just to be good at what they do, but to make a difference at the same time.
His mom was an ER nurse, and seeing the difference she made with patients set the stage for his weekly visits to Children’s Hospital, where his presence brings mile-wide smiles to the young cancer patients there.
During his acceptance speech for the Walter Payton Award, Wilson told a story about his dad that explains another side of him.
He told the crowd that on June 8, 2010, he was drafted — by Major League Baseball. “The highest of highs in my life,” he recounted.
Just like that, the next day, June 9, his dad passed away, the lowest of lows, for Wilson. But Wilson had gotten to spend time with his father on his deathbed.
“He showed me what belief really was,” Wilson said. “He showed me what belief really was when he was on his deathbed and he didn’t have much left to live for. And I think that was a key part to my life.”
Wilson's belief in God, and consequently his belief in the general goodness of people, are at the root of the good he tries to do. It’s not a belief he wears on this sleeve like Tim Tebow did, but he’s not afraid to mention its importance to everything he does.
During that Payton acceptance speech, he tried to explain why he believes.
“I used to go to church all the time growing up — to see the girls,” he said. But the lessons learned there made a lasting impression.
He said he learned to “love big, serve big, and forgive big” at church.
You’ll see a lot of Wilson’s devotion to faith and family during his time with the Broncos. Ciara and the kids were there at camp last week in a show of support, just like Wilson and his teammates were there for Ciara at the opening of the House of LR&C.
Wilson’s belief in the goodness of things to come is embedded in his children’s names, even.
“Future, Sienna, Win, you guys have represented love,” he told his kids during that speech. “I love in the scripture in First Corinthians 13 where it talks about love and what it means. The chapter of love," he called it. "Faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is love.”
Welcome to the House of Wilson, Denver. If we all follow his lead, this may not only be a championship city again, it may soon be the City of Love, Respect and Care.
Wouldn't that be a nice change of pace?
Pope Francis said it best:
“All it takes is one good person to restore hope.”