Aqib Talib hasn't changed much in the five years since he and the "No Fly Zone" helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.
Sure, he's gotten older and has since retired from football, but the same confident and charismatic character remains. And his opinion on the "No Fly Zone" being the best secondary ever in the NFL, hasn't changed a bit.
“I definitely don’t think no one better came after us," Talib said in a Zoom interview with Denver media Tuesday. "The argument would be for (Seattle Seahawks') ‘Legion of Boom’ and others that came before us. But we got picks, we scored touchdowns, we got big hits — we were No. 1 for a while and we still stand on that. Any secondary that says they’re the best, we can line up the stats, the (championships), the Pro Bowls.
"We were the best and that was a super special group."
Talib and his "No Fly Zone" teammates — Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby — will reflect on the unit's five-year anniversary Sunday on Talib's "Call to the Booth" podcast.
Talib and his "No Fly Zone" teammates — Chris Harris Jr., T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby — will reflect on the unit's five-year anniversary Sunday on Talib's "Call to the Booth" podcast.
Tuesday, Talib previewed the special podcast and reflected on the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 journey, which the "No Fly Zone" played an instrumental part in achieving.
"Believe it or not, every team really, really believes it can win a (championship)," said Talib, who had 13 pass break-ups, three interceptions and two touchdowns in 2015-16. "If you got a good quarterback, a good defense that's just naturally what makes us special. ... We had Peyton (Manning) and (the offense) ... we knew what the offense was going to do. I'd say in the offseason, we had a real belief that if we stayed healthy, that we could tear something up."
Since retiring in 2019, Talib's main focus has been his podcast while pursuing a career in sports broadcasting. This season he called two games for Fox, being a color analyst in Week 10 Lions-Washington and Week 15 Eagles-Cardinals. Talib said he hopes to continue broadcasting in the future.
"I started knowing that I can do it when I played for the Rams and I was going to the NFL Network and going on Total Access on Tuesdays on our day off,” Talib said. “I got in the routine with it and I was cool with it and I could see myself getting paid to do it."
While Talib talked a lot about his podcast, the "No Fly Zone," Super Bowl 50 and his future endeavors, he also made sure to talk about the state of the Broncos.
And the former Bronco didn't hold back.
"It’s a quarterback-driven league, we know that. And The Sheriff left the building,” Talib said. “It doesn’t surprise me, because they haven’t had (another great quarterback) come into the building yet. That’s why they haven’t been to the playoffs since."
Heading into a critical offseason with the Broncos needing to figure out their quarterback situation as well as other key positions — including cornerback — Denver could use a player of Talib's caliber. But the five-time Pro Bowler made it clear his time on the field is done.
"This last year has been cool and a smooth transition, because I honestly didn’t want to play anymore," Talib said. "I can’t play with those young boys no more."