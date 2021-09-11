ENGLEWOOD — Shelby Harris is right. The Broncos have “sucked” in September.
“It’s not a secret,” Harris said Sept. 2. “We have not won a game in September in the last two years. We have to be better.”
The Broncos could not have been worse the last two years in the opening month of the regular season, going 0-7 in September under coach Vic Fangio. But there is no greater opportunity to change that narrative than this season, facing three teams — the Giants, Jaguars and Jets — in the first three weeks that were a combined 9-39 last season.
If there was ever a year the Broncos should not only head into October with a winning record but possibly undefeated, it’s 2021. And that starts by beating the New York Giants Sunday on the road.
“I think everybody wants to win the opener, no matter where you are and no matter what your history has been — recent history," Fangio said. “Our guys feel — they know everybody knows what’s happened here the last couple starts of the season. I'm sure they are feeling a little bit of urgency for it, and I'm sure you guys are helping with that with what you're writing and saying out there.”
In 2019, the Broncos started the season with the Raiders, Bears, Packers and Jaguars — the Packers were the only team of those four to make the playoffs. In 2020, they started facing three straight playoff teams in the Titans, Steelers and eventual Super Bowl champions Buccaneers. This season, considering the opponents, should be different.
And a big reason why many believe it will be different, other than the opponents, is the offseason acquisitions the Broncos made. They revamped their secondary with the additions of cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain II. And on offense, they brought in a new starting right tackle in veteran Bobby Massie, drafted explosive and versatile running back Javonte Williams and traded for an experienced quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, who beat out Drew Lock for the starting job.
And while all those are new faces on the team, they all understand the problems the Broncos have had in September.
“I think we addressed it back in the spring in OTAs, and then you come to training camp and you sense that guys have a sense of urgency," Bridgewater said. "You want to change the narrative around here, and we get an opportunity to do that this upcoming Sunday... It's one of those deals where you just — you don't want to make it sound like crazy or anything but it's like you got to sell hope. You got to sell hope to the guys that this might be our first time out here — but listen, we've been doing this since we were six years old, five years old. You just continue to exude that confidence in the guys and make them have that self-belief.
"If we come out with the right mindset during the week practicing, then once we get to the game on Sunday it won't even feel like it's some of our first times playing together."
Bridgewater is an optimist and while he may believe the Broncos have a chance to not only do something special in September — like start 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — many in Broncos Country will believe it when they see it.
Still, there does seem to be an urgency with this year's team, as if they have something to prove. Whether that's Harris' honesty or Bridgewater's optimism. That, maybe, the last two Septembers were a fluke and that, maybe, the 2021 Broncos are for real.
Either way, Broncos Country will find out come Sunday at 2:25 p.m.
“Everybody’s eager," Fangio said Friday. "We’re ready to go. Anxious and looking forward to it.”