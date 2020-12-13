The Broncos, like most, haven't had it easy in 2020.
There was no bigger example of that than Sunday against the Panthers, in which they were down three starting offensive linemen and three starting cornerbacks.
But somehow, someway, the Broncos (5-8) were able to scrape together a 32-27 road win over the Panthers (4-9).
“It says a lot about these guys. We’re a group of fighters, and at the same time, we’re a group of professionals," safety Kareem Jackson said. "Each man in that locker room knows that regardless of what position you play, your opportunity could be in front of you in seconds.
"We have to go out and prepare every day, and each and every man has to hold himself accountable. As a team, we have to hold others accountable. Go out and prepare like you’re going to be the guy that’s playing."
Over the past two weeks, the Broncos defense has lost starting corners Bryce Callahan, who has been placed on the IR, Essang Bassey, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs in Week 13, and A.J. Bouye, who was suspended six games for using performance-enhancing drugs. And in the first quarter Sunday, it lost Bassey's backup at the nickel position, Duke Dawson, who was carted off the field with a knee injury.
On offense, starting right guard Graham Glasgow wasn't able to play due to a foot injury, right tackle Demar Dotson didn't start because of a sore knee and left tackle Garett Bolles — who hadn't missed a game in his career — was ruled out Sunday morning due to illness. And in the second quarter Sunday, starting tight end Noah Fant left the game with what is presumed to be the same illness as Bolles — food poisoning.
Not to mention the Broncos already have 11 players on the injured reserve, which is the third-most in the league.
“You just deal with it. That's part of the good and bad of sports — there’s adversity — but how you deal with it gives you an opportunity to overcome it, and which makes these wins even sweeter, makes being around these players even sweeter," coach Vic Fangio said.
"These guys are a good group to be around. We don't like our record any more than anybody else does, but this is a great group of guys. There's been a lot to overcome with the injuries starting from the first week of the season, all the way up to now — we lost a few more guys today. We'll keep battling, we'll keep dealing with it, and make the best of it.”
Defensive backs De'Vante Bausby and Will Parks stepped up on defense, with Bausby coming up with the game-sealing tackle on fourth down and Parks sacking Teddy Bridgewater early in the game. Bausby has only been on the team for three weeks and Parks has only practiced with the team for four days.
Tackles Calvin Anderson and Elijah Wilkinson as well as guard Netane Muti stepped up on offense, giving up only one sack and helping the Broncos rush for 95 yards. Muti hadn't played an offensive snap all season for the Broncos and Anderson and Wilkinson became just the third pair of undrafted tackles on the same team to start a game this season.
It's been that way most of the season. Players that have been undrafted or cut by other teams have become role players for the Broncos. And a win like Sunday's is something they can build off of, even if the playoffs are seemingly out of reach.
“They hear it from me all the time. They prove it with their actions daily — not just on game day — but they do it daily," Fangio said when asked if Sunday's win helps keep the players motivated and playing hard.
"I mean if you were to come out, you couldn't tell a difference between practice now and practice for the first week. These guys come out and work. They believe in themselves.
"They've taken all these challenges ... and they just keep fighting. To get rewarded with a W makes it easier to drive home that point, no doubt about it."