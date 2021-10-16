DENVER — When the Raiders come to town, the stakes rise.
But this year, both teams are considering Sunday's matchup an early-season must-win divisional game. The Broncos and Raiders sit at 3-2, coming off back-to-back losses. For two teams that had promising 3-0 starts, Sunday feels like a pivotal game that could decide which direction each team’s season goes.
“Every game is important, as you said. Obviously, this one being the next one is critical for us, especially coming off two losses,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said. “We want to get back on the right track. The Raiders are in the same boat, and they'll be feeling the same way. It's a big game for us to get back going in the right direction.”
The Broncos have lost four of their last five against the Raiders, losing both games last season. And while they haven’t recently played well against the Raiders and they’re coming off poor performances against the Ravens and Steelers, it feels as though many expect the Broncos to win Sunday. That’s in large part because of what the Raiders are dealing with off the field.
Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, resigned on Monday following a report by the New York Times that revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he allegedly sent between 2011-2018. Gruden filled roles as Raiders head coach and offensive play caller. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over Monday as the team's interim head coach.
“The Raiders, they’re going to try to rally. They’ve got so many things that they’ve been dealing with over there, and that’s what teams do. That’s what good teams do,” Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller said. “That’s what good pro teams do. Whenever you are faced with adversity, you come together with the guys in the locker room. That’s what we do here, and I’m sure they do across the National Football League. They’re going to come together — all those guys in the locker room — and they’re going to try to go out there and get a win. That’s just what teams do. They didn’t play their best game versus Chicago. We all know that. We all know that they’re a better team than that.”
Despite the Raiders's difficult week, the Broncos will need to find focus, a commodity they have sometimes lacked, especially early in those games.
“Honestly, you understand and you learn through experience, that things happen in this league,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “It’s a league that’s full of ups and downs and the past two weeks haven’t been going our way. As a guy who’s been a part of teams that have won a bunch of football games and lost some games, you just remind guys that you’ve got to be the same guy every day, [whether it’s a] win or a loss. You can’t let that affect your attitude, your mindset, and how you feel about your teammates.
“The rest, we come up with the perfect game plans or the best game plans we can to put ourselves in a position to win. Some things are still in our control, and every day that we come in this building, we’ve just got to have the right mindset.”
A win on Sunday would keep the Broncos on pace for 10 wins this season, giving the team its first winning season in four years and putting iit in contention for a playoff spot. A loss, though, could mean another disappointing season.
It only gets tougher after Sunday with a quick turnaround on Thursday night against the Browns in Cleveland. The Broncos also still have the Cowboys, Chiefs and Chargers -- three teams that are arguably title contenders -- waiting for them in the back half of the schedule.
The Broncos’ goal all season has been going 1-0 each week. And this week they have to beat the Raiders, not because they’re one of, if not their biggest rival. But because this team – one that said all off-season it was different than teams of the past – has to uphold its promise of returning the organization to its winning ways.
And what better way to help do that than beating the Raiders at home Sunday?
“We just have to win,” Miller said. “I’ve got to rethink my approach in how I label some of these games. Maybe labeling the Ravens game a playoff game was too early for our team. Maye some of the things that I said about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the type of game that we needed to play — maybe it was too early. It’s definitely not too early for the Raiders. We’ve got to go out and play well from start to finish.
“This is a huge game for us. We’ve got to win this game.”