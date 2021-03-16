Von Miller is staying in Denver.

The Broncos decided Tuesday morning to pick up his $18 million club option, guaranteeing him at least one more season in Denver. Broncos country can now rest easy knowing their super star is staying in Denver.

Here's Miller's top five moments with the Broncos:

1. Super Bowl 50

Is there any debate what No. 1 should be? Miller's two strip sacks of Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 is not only a couple of the best plays in Miller's career, but two of the best in Broncos history. Miller had six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the 24-10 win over the Panthers. Miller's two strip sacks led to two Broncos touchdowns, helping earn Super Bowl 50 MVP.

2. 2016 AFC Championship Game

If Super Bowl 50 is No. 1, Miller's performance to get them there has to be No. 2. Going up future Hall of Famer and maybe the greatest player of all time, Tom Brady, Miller put on a show. Miller had four QB hits, 2.5 sacks and an interception to help the Broncos beat the Patriots, 20-18.

3. Taking down Brady, again

Miller's Sunday Night Football performance against the Brady and the Patriots in 2013 was one of the greatest all time by a defensive player in a loss, totaling eight tackles, two sacks and a fumble returned 60 yards for a touchdown. Despite the 34-31 loss, the Broncos went onto beat the Patriots in AFC Championship game and play in the Super Bowl.

4. Game-sealing strip sack vs Colts

Following his magical 2015 season, Miller started 2016 with a bang. In the second game of the season, against the Colts, Miller came up clutch, sacking and stripping Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck of the ball, which was subsequently returned by linebacker Shane Ray for the game-sealing touchdown.

5. First career sack vs Bengals

And, finally, who could forget his first career sack? It came Sept. 18, 2011, in just his second game in the NFL, taking down Cincinnati's Andy Dalton. He finished his rookie season with 64 tackles, 11.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl selection.

Honorable mention:

vs the Chiefs, Nov. 27, 2016

vs Raiders, Oct. 11, 2015

All of his sack dances