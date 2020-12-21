Broncos star outside linebacker Von Miller is not likely to return this season, with only two games left and Denver already eliminated from playoff contention, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.
Miller suffered an ankle injury before the season began and has been on the injured reserve since. He's been at practice the last several weeks, jogging and stretching, but has not put on pads or a helmet or participated in any form at practice.
“Right now, I'm not optimistic that he'll be out there," Fangio said of Miller's potential to play this season. "He's going to have to practice a little bit before we would put him out there. He hadn't partaken in practice yet, so I'll get with the medical people later today or tomorrow and see exactly where they're at with him.”
Miller's future in Denver also seems to be in question, with him being an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and the Broncos having not yet reached a deal on an extension or new contract. With the emergence of Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed, who are only in their second seasons in the NFL, it certainly wouldn't be shocking if Miller's time in Denver is coming to a close.
In his 10 seasons in Denver, Miller has totaled 380 tackles and 106 sacks.