A criminal investigation involving Broncos star outside linebacker Von Miller was complete and under review by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, Parker police said Tuesday.
"The Parker Police Department has provided the results of its extensive investigation into the allegations against Von Miller to the 18th Judicial District, District Attorney's Office for review," the agency said in a statement.
Police and prosecutors didn't say when a decision on whether Miller should be charged would be made and released no details of the probe.
“A charging decision has not been made," Douglas County D.A. spokeswoman Vikki Migoya told The Gazette in a statement Tuesday. "There is no filed case and no further information is available at this time."
It was first reported that the eight-time Pro Bowl selectee and former Super Bowl MVP was under investigation Jan. 15, but police haven't said why Miller drew their attention.
Miller, 31, missed the 2020 season due to an ankle injury he suffered prior to the season. He is set to enter the final year of his contract.