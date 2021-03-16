1
Miller ranks No. 1 in franchise history for sacks by a Bronco, with 106 total sacks in 135 regular season games played. He averaged 11.8 sacks per season in his nine years on the field.
8
Miller's eight Pro Bowl appearances is tied for second all-time in Broncos history with Champ Bailey and Steve Atwater. Only John Elway had more with nine.
16
How many times Miller sacked former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, the most of any other quarterback he's sacked. He's sacked 51 different quarterbacks in his career, with No. 2 being former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and No. 3 being Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
58
The number of Miller that will someday likely be added to the Broncos Ring of Fame as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He's played 135 games in the jersey number for the Broncos, helping them win Super Bowl 50 along the way.
106
Millers ranks 25th all-time in NFL history with 106 career sacks (112.5 including playoffs) and is No. 1 in sacks in the league since 2011. The all-time record is 200 held by Bruce Smith.