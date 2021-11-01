Von Miller's time in Denver is over.
Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving behind a string of heartbroken, shocked and angry Broncos fans. They've watched him in Denver for 11 seasons, the longest-tenured player on the team. Now they will seem him suit up for another team — one that has a 7-1 record and visions of making the Super Bowl.
There was shock, of course. Even from teammates.
Bro wtf https://t.co/FeZgVxJudO— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) November 1, 2021
And anger
Sell the team. Trade anyone of value now for future draft choices. pic.twitter.com/niCewWA0hG— EB (@EWB_68) November 1, 2021
And even more anger from Denver sports fans who watched the Rockies send away Nolan Arenado, their franchise player, earlier this year
Realizing I’m numb to trade sadness after the Nolan trade— Mo Riah Mo Spooky (@moriah_infinity) November 1, 2021
Of course there was heartbreak
Every part of me is going to miss Von Miller. Please don’t tell me it’s a business. We all know. But I am happy for him, he deserved better then these last 5 years. 🧡💙🙏🏻 go get another ring Von! And go have fun again. I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/RM4zMA5CxC— 🍁🍂✨Bridget ✨🍁🍂 (@denbron77) November 1, 2021
I am sick to my damn stomach. I can't believe the #Broncos traded our best player @VonMiller I wish you the best and I hope you can finish back with the Broncos. Much love— Tony (@tonez786) November 1, 2021
And fondness, as they remembered his highlights in a Broncos uniform
All of it. pic.twitter.com/AZAZPUt8zm— Jeff Wolf (@JeffWolf5280) November 1, 2021
Von Miller was the goddamn man as a Bronco. Glad he’s gonna have another legit shot at a ring with the Rams pic.twitter.com/POzsSosiWP— The Sabermetric Skeptic (@SABRSkeptic) November 1, 2021