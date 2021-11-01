Von Miller's time in Denver is over.

Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving behind a string of heartbroken, shocked and angry Broncos fans. They've watched him in Denver for 11 seasons, the longest-tenured player on the team. Now they will seem him suit up for another team — one that has a 7-1 record and visions of making the Super Bowl. 

There was shock, of course. Even from teammates.

And anger

And even more anger from Denver sports fans who watched the Rockies send away Nolan Arenado, their franchise player, earlier this year

Of course there was heartbreak 

And fondness, as they remembered his highlights in a Broncos uniform

Load comments