ENGLEWOOD — According to Von Miller, it's time for the Broncos "to sound the alarm" after losing four straight games.
The Broncos outside linebacker, per usual, didn't hold back Thursday when asked about the state of the team and the importance of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Miller, an 11-year veteran, said it was time to hit the panic button after their first loss to the Ravens.
"The sense of urgency has to be at an all-time high. We can’t go out here and lose," Miller said. "However you want to shade it, and however you want to lace it up so the pressure doesn’t seem real or whatever it may be. The pressure is real, and this is reality. We’ve lost four games in a row after winning three. We can’t lose too many more if we want to be the team that we set out to be at the beginning of the year. If we want to go out and win games later on in the postseason, the time is now. The time is now to win."
The question about panicking was brought to Miller's attention after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said Wednesday, "it's not time to panic, but almost is." Miller didn't exactly side with Bridgewater.
"I love those guys, but I don’t really agree with that. I think the time is now to win," Miller said. "The sense of urgency has to be at an all-time high. Sometimes guys lace it up, so the pressure doesn’t seem as heavy as it is. The reality of it is we played three games and we won them. The last four games after that, we lost them. We can’t really afford to lose any more games. We’ve got to start doing it right now this week and it starts with Washington.”
Miller isn't wrong — the Broncos are going to quickly run out of opportunities to turn things around if they don't start winning soon.
This week presents the perfect opportunity, facing 2-5 Washington at home. But after that, the Broncos still have five real playoff contenders left on their schedule in the Cowboys, Bengals, Raiders and the Chiefs and Chargers twice. Currently sitting at 3-4, the Broncos can't afford to lose to a team like Washington.
"I’m looking at four losses and I’m like, ‘Man, it looks bad on paper but if we just win two of those games, we’re at the head of the AFC conference. Just two of those games,'" Miller said. "The Ravens — that got away from us. The Raiders got away from us too but if we could beat the Pittsburgh Steelers or go out here and beat the Browns, both of those games it’s a totally different complexion of this team.”
If the Broncos are able to turn things around, Miller's experience and leadership will obviously big reason why. At 32 years old, he's one of the oldest players on the team, having seen the highs and lows of the Broncos over the past decade — he's one of only two players still on the roster that played in Super Bowl 50.
His voice is going to matter down the stretch.
"I’m going to say what I feel needs to be said," Miller said. "No, my play is not perfect. I still have bad plays that I’ll put out there, but that’s not going to silence me. That’s not going to silence me from saying what’s right. I’ve played on (winning) teams. I know what it looks like. I know what it feels like. I’ve won before. These guys haven’t won before. Nobody’s going to silence me on saying the right thing. Nobody’s going to silence me or try to increase the sense of urgency when we’re out here.
"Here in a locker room with all of these grown-ass men, you can’t really get caught up on the right thing to say or the wrong thing to say. You’ve just got to say it and you’ve got to keep it going."
Injury report
Miller, while emphasizing a must-win on Sunday, hasn't practiced all week with an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. His status is questionable for Sunday, with him saying he may be able to play even if he doesn't practice leading up to the game.
“The old Von didn’t really need practice if you ask me. As I’ve gotten older, I have more respect for practicing and how it gets you prepared to play," Miller said. "If that’s all I have is game day, then I’ll have to do it. I’ve been in League for 11 years. I’m in all the meetings, watching all the film, and going through this week like I normally do. If I’m not able to practice this week and I’m feeling really good on game day or even Saturday, I feel like I could still be able to do it.”
"The way I’m feeling today — if I can keep making these types of improvements, I feel really good about my chances. Ultimately, it’s not really up to me."
As for other injuries, it does appear wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will both play after both spending several weeks on the injured reserve. Nose tackle Mike Purcell, who had surgery on his thumb, is likely out for Sunday's game.