EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Von Miller wasted little time to let the football world know he was back.
The Broncos outside linebacker and future Hall of Famer, made a triumphant return to football Sunday in the Broncos' 27-13 win over the Giants. Miller looked like the old Miller, totaling three tackles, two sacks and one tackle for loss.
But for Miller, who hasn't played in over a year due to an ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season, Sunday was "just another day at the office."
"It felt great," Miller said. "It's good to get sacks, but it's good to get wins as well. And I got both today, so it's a good day."
Miller got off to a fast start, getting a 6-yard tackle for loss on the Giants' second possession and right after a 42-yard completion that looked to set up the Giants with a chance to score. But Miller's tackle helped stop the drive and give him the juice he needed the rest of the game.
“It was probably important for him just to get something like that going,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Sometimes players like that feed off that.”
The Broncos' defense was stout all game, holding the Giants to 327 total yards and only 60 yards rushing — star running back Saquon Barkley only had 26 yards on the ground.
Without outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was inactive due to a lingering ankle injury, Miller's presence was vital for the Broncos. And he delivered in a big way.
"It was good to see his face again in the huddle when we're breaking it down," linebacker Josey Jewell said. "Definitely a great player. (It's) just fun to see him go out there and kick people's butt."
Miller's play and leadership will prove to be an important part of the Broncos' season. He and his teammates hope to lead the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
It's clear Miller believes this is the team that will restore that winning culture.
"This team is just totally different. We've got some of the same coaches, some of the same players — it's just totally different. We've got a totally different mindset. We have a mindset of, it takes what it takes.
"We faced a lot of adversity today and we were able to come out of it."