DENVER — Could Von Miller reunite with the Broncos? The star pass rusher certainly seems interested in a reunion.
Miller, who was traded by the Broncos to the Rams midseason last year, is a free agent this offseason and hinted Monday on social media at possibly signing with the Broncos.
On Twitter, Miller posted, "I kinda want that old thing back... 5280" which is an ode to Denver's 5,280-foot elevation. And on Instagram, he posted pictures of himself in his Broncos jersey with the caption "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"
I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280— Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022
Von Miller is expected to decide between staying with the #Rams or sign with the #Chargers, #Packers or returning to the #BroncosHe posted this on IG. pic.twitter.com/RbARluBdeR— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2022
Miller spent the first 10 years of his career in Denver before being traded to the Rams for a second and third draft pick in the upcoming 2022 draft. This past season, he played in 12 games for the Rams, helping them win the Super Bowl in which he had two sacks.
Soon-to-be 33 years old, Miller is considered one of the top pass rushers in the NFL. In 2021, he totaled 13.5 sacks in 19 games played — four of those sacks came while he was with the Broncos. Denver is looking for pass rushers this offseason, whether that be through the draft or free agency.
"Defensively, we need to get more pressure on the quarterback," Broncos GM George Paton said March 1. "That’s what it’s all about. We plan on doing that and just more depth on defense — which every team needs."
So what would a deal with Miller look like?
Miller made $18 million last season and likely won't make that much again in 2022. But it's certainly a starting point for teams interested in Miller. A deal between the Broncos and Miller would likely be two or three years and anywhere from $11-17 million per year. His performance in the playoffs for the Rams certainly increased his value.
And the Broncos won't be the only team vying for Miller's talents. The Rams have made it known they want Miller back, while the Chargers and Packers have also expressed interest, according to Pro Football Network.
But the Broncos might have a better shot than any other team, considering Miller never wanted to be traded in the first place.
"I didn’t want to leave," Miller said at his Super Bowl press conference a month ago Feb. 7. "It wasn’t me that wanted to leave. I got traded. If it was up to me, I’d still be in Denver trying to figure it out. That’s just how I am, that’s how I’m built. It feels good for the city to understand that and for them to know that this wasn’t my choice. I always wanted to retire a Denver Bronco, and I’ll always be a Denver Bronco forever."
NFL free agency officially starts March 16.