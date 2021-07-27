ENGLEWOOD — Von Miller is "at peace" in Denver.
The 32-year-old outside linebacker who's entering his 11th NFL season made sure to let everyone he's "at peace" during his pre-training camp press conference Tuesday. He said the two-worded phrase 15 times in his 13-minute interview.
"I want to play five to seven more years, I think I said that a couple weeks ago," Miller said. "I would like to keep playing. Whether that's here with the Denver Broncos or somewhere else, I'm totally at peace with that."
Miller enters maybe the most pivotal season of his career, coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season. It's also the final year of his contract, after the Broncos picked up his $18 million option this offseason, despite some speculation the team was going to let him walk.
He said that uncertain time period, wondering if he had played his final snap with the Broncos, weighed on him.
"Last year, to be honest, that was really on my soul," Miller said. "Of course I want to be here. I want to stay here for the rest of my career, but getting past that is kind of a release for me."
Miller said he's no longer thinking about this being the last year of his contract, instead, he's focused on football. And even football has taken a backseat to his firstborn being expected over the next couple of weeks.
Still, Miller is hoping to return to his prior self. And so are the Broncos. Miller said he doesn't feel like he's going into his 11th season, but instead his sixth or seventh — that he feels like he's still in his prime.
The Broncos could certainly use a prime Von Miller if they want to get back to the playoffs in 2021.
"Totally impressed with Von," Broncos GM George Paton said. "I had never seen him practice, I just him on games and on tape. But when you watch him — we all know how athletic he is. He's 32, looks 25. Von knows this is a big year for all of us. He's worked hard, he's put in the work and my expectations are very high for him."
And Miller has expectations for himself, hoping to get back to double-digit sacks for the first time since 2018. He believes he and fellow outside linebacker Bradley Chubb could have a big season.
But more than that, Miller appears to have the right mindset heading into training camp. And as a veteran on a relatively young team, his leadership will be pivotal.
"I feel great," Miller said. "I'm still running the same, still lifting the same as those guys. I'm hoping to play another five to seven years, maybe even more. I don't want to put a number on it. If it's less, it's less. I'm at peace. I've played in the league long enough. I've been in the league 11 years, so every single year after this is just a true blessing.
"And, really, coming into this season, I'm at peace. I just want to play football. I want to be in the locker room with the guys. I just want to go out there and play football."