Vic Fangio doesn't know who will take the Broncos' first snap come Sept. 12 in their season opener at the Giants, whether it's Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater. Heck, he doesn't even know who will take the first snap at Denver's first OTA May on 24.

“That will be day by day. It’s totally 50-50," Fangio said Friday. "Maybe I’ll flip a coin to see who takes the absolute first snap of the offseason and training camp."

Lock and Bridgewater will be the most intriguing position battle for the Broncos this offseason, as general manager George Paton traded for Bridgewater to compete with Lock for the starting spot. Going into training camp, neither appears to have a leg up, with Lock being more familiar in Denver's offense and Bridgewater bringing six years of NFL experience and 49 career starts to Lock's 18. But the two are coming off relatively similar seasons in 2020.

Lock, who started 13 games for the Broncos, threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (league-high) with a 57.3 completion percentage. And Bridgewater, who started 15 games for the Panthers, threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 69.1 completion percentage.

Fangio said this means neither will have an advantage this offseason or in training camp. Fangio also gave no indication of when he'll officially name a starter.

"By the end of day, meaning by the end of training camp — before those guys make the decision for us with their play — it’s going to be a 50-50 proposition," Fangio said. "Some days, some guy might get more (snaps) than the other. Then it will even out the next day or a few days later. It’s not going to be 50-50 every day, but over the course of this offseason and training camp it will be.”