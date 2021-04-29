Tim Tebow is back ... sort of.
The former Broncos quarterback, who was selected 25th overall in the 2010 draft, is reportedly attempting a comeback in the NFL, after having a workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Tebow didn't try out as a quarterback, but instead a tight end — a position he resisted moving to years ago. He is now 33 years old and hasn't played in the NFL since 2012.
“For me it’s always about pursuing what’s in your heart, what you love, what you’re passionate about, and I love the game of football, but what I really love doing is playing the quarterback position,” Tebow said on The Dan Patrick Show in 2016. “I’ve had a lot of good opportunities to play another position, but that just wasn’t in my heart."
Tebow played two seasons in Denver, throwing for 2,383 yards and accounting for 29 total touchdowns. He most memorably led the Broncos to a playoff win over the Steelers in 2011 when he completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas in overtime to win 29-23.
RELATED:
2021 NFL mock draft: Do the Broncos trade back?
Gambling: Bet on the Broncos taking a QB in the first round
CHSAA owes $2.5M to Colorado Springs coach in race discrimination case, jury says