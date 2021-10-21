The Broncos entered Thursday night's game against the Browns in desperate need of a win.

After three straight losses, the Broncos face a Cleveland team playing with a laundry list of injuries, including starter Baker Mayfield, who is not playing. A banged-up Teddy Bridgewater is in tonight for Denver.

It's wet and windy in Cleveland. Follow along with live updates:

Latest update: 3Q 0:56 Browns 17, Broncos 7

It didn't take long for the Browns to respond and make it a two possession contest again. Case Keenum connected with Johnny Stanton for a one-yard touchdown.

Von Miller injured, will not return

Von Miller collided with teammate Dre'Mont Jones and was attended to by trainers on the field. He was able to limp off, very gingerly but on his own power, and headed into the medical tent. He has an ankle injury and will not return.

3Q 7:48: Browns 10, Broncos 7

Whatever the Broncos offense did at halftime worked. They marched right down the field on their first drive of the third quarter, with Melvin Jordan coming up with the diving catch to get the Broncos on the board.

Browns 10, Broncos 0 at halftime

Paging the Broncos offense? Two three and outs and an interception. That's all the Broncos offense was able to muster in the first half. They had just two first downs and gained only 76 yards.

Browns field goal attempt blocked

Shelby Harris has been the lone bright spot for the Broncos so far. First came a sack, his second of the season. Then he jumped just high enough to block the Browns field goal attempt. His effort kept the Browns lead to 10-0 with just under two minutes left in the first half.

Bridgewater intercepted in end zone.

The Broncos went three and out on their first drive. Their second ended with a turnover. Bridgewater was trying to hit John Brown in the end zone on a third and nine, but John Johnson III came away with it for the Browns.

Micah Kiser will not return

Another blow for the Broncos' defense. Inside linebacker Micah Kiser left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury and headed to the locker room to be checked out. He was later ruled as out for the rest of the game. Curtis Robinson, an undrafted rookie from Stanford, is his replacement.

1Q, 3:09: Browns 10, Broncos 0

This drive wasn't quite as easy for the Browns, but they still walked away with points. Chase McLaughlin notched the 52-yard field goal.

1Q, 12:20: Browns 7, Broncos 0

The Browns made that one look easy. The Broncos defense gave up three plays of over 10 yards, and the Browns marched quickly down the field to take a 7-0 lead. D'Ernest Johnson ran it in for the four-yard touchdown.

Read up on pre-game coverage here:

And follow our sports staff on Twitter for play-play updates and analysis from the game: