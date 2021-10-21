The Broncos entered Thursday night's game against the Browns in desperate need of a win.

After three straight losses, the Broncos face a Cleveland team playing with a laundry list of injuries, including starter Baker Mayfield, who is not playing. A banged-up Teddy Bridgewater is in tonight for Denver.

It's wet and windy in Cleveland. Follow along with live updates:

Latest update: Bridgewater intercepted in end zone.

The Broncos went three and out on their first drive. Their second ended with a turnover. Bridgewater was trying to hit John Brown in the end zone on a third and nine, but John Johnson III came away with it for the Browns.

Micah Kiser questionable to return

Another blow for the Broncos' defense. Inside linebacker Micah Kiser left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury and headed to the locker room to be checked out. He is questionable to return. Curtis Robinson, an undrafted rookie from Stanford, is his replacement.

1Q, 3:09: Browns 10, Broncos 0

This drive wasn't quite as easy for the Browns, but they still walked away with points. Chase McLaughlin notched the 52-yard field goal.

1Q, 12:20: Browns 7, Broncos 0

The Browns made that one look easy. The Broncos defense gave up three plays of over 10 yards, and the Browns marched quickly down the field to take a 7-0 lead. D'Ernest Johnson ran it in for the four-yard touchdown.

Read up on pre-game coverage here:

And follow our sports staff on Twitter for play-play updates and analysis from the game: