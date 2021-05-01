When Jaylen Waddle introduced Leo Frost to Patrick Surtain II a few months ago, Frost knew he needed to make something special for Surtain's draft night.
Frost, 24, is a high-end jeweler from Houston who's become known for extravagant diamond and gold chains he makes for celebrities, specifically professional athletes. His business took off last year, after making 18 rookies' chains for draft night, including for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. This year, he made 19 for the first round alone. And Surtain's might have been his best work yet.
The idea first came to Frost when he was hanging out with Waddle and Surtain after the 2020-21 season and he realized Surtain's nickname was "PS2." From there, Frost went to work.
"I told him I wanted to do something special for the draft and, honestly, the idea was easy to come up with," Frost said. "He called a little later and said let's do it."
It took Frost seven weeks to make the chain, as it was covered in 18 karat white gold, VS1 diamonds and g-h color white diamonds. All the buttons and controls move and work like a real controller and even light up the same colors. As for the price of the chain, that will remain undisclosed.
"A year ago, something like that would have taken me four months to make," Frost said. "I think this is one of my favorite chains I've made."
Frost also made Broncos' second-round pick Javonte Williams' "POOKIE" chain that he wore on draft night. In total, Frost made nearly 50 chains for draft week.
"It's funny because when I grew up, I didn't really watch football," Frost said. "But I enjoy it and I think I connect with these guys because I'm 24 and they're around the same age. It's been a good time and I hope to keep growing."