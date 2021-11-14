DENVER — The Denver Broncos took a 5-4 record and newfound confidence into Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos were coming off a convincing win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, and they were in the thick of the AFC West divisional race. The Eagles were 3-6 and coming off a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It ended up being all Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Broncos 30-13. Here's how it happened:

4Q: Eagles 30, Broncos 13

Eagles extend their lead by three, and more importantly eat up some time. Broncos have just over seven minutes left to try to make up the deficit.

3Q: Eagles 27, Broncos 13

The Broncos, down only a touchdown, went for it on a fourth and one. Then chaos ensured. Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball and Darius Slay recovered. Slay dropped the ball, but recovered and dodged a herd of confused Broncos to run it 82-yards for a touchdown. Philadelphia is now in control with one quarter left.

3Q: Eagles 20, Broncos 13

Penalties halted the Broncos progress, but they were at least able to get a field goal to get within one score of the Eagles.

2Q: Eagles 20, Broncos 10

Eagles tacked on a 52-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to take a 10 point lead into halftime

2Q: Eagles 17, Broncos 10

Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith again, and the Eagles have the lead back with just over three minutes left in the first half.

2Q: Broncos 10, Eagles 10

A 64-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Albert Okwuegbunam on the first play of the drive got the Broncos down to the Eagles 8-yard line. Then Brandon McManus made a 21-yard field goal to tie the game.

2Q: Eagles 10, Broncos 7

The Broncos get some momentum to start the second quarter. Melvin Gordon took the ball on the last three plays of the drive, capping it with a one-yard touchdown run.

Baron Browning out for rest of game

Another injury for the Broncos defense. Browning, a rookie out of Ohio State, is out for the rest of the game with a back injury. He missed practice on Thursday for back spasms. Undrafted rookie Curtis Robinson is in for Browning.

1Q: Eagles 10, Broncos 0

DeVonta Smith beat out former Alabama teammates Pat Surtain II in the end zone to catch Jalen Hurt's 36-yard touchdown pass. The play was reviewed but upheld.

1Q: Eagles 3, Broncos 0

The Eagles easily marched down the field, but the Broncos defense came up with a stop in the red zone to keep them to just a field goal.

