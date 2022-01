The Denver Broncos hosted the Kansas City Chiefs today in the final game of the regular season.

The Broncos (7-9) were out of the playoff chance. The Chiefs (11-5) are the AFC West champions and were looking to improve their position in the playoffs.

The Chiefs took it, beating the Broncos 28-24. Here's how it happened.

4Q: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Instead of going for it on fourth down, the Broncos opted to kick a field goal with just over four minutes left in the game.

4Q: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21

Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball, and the Chiefs took it all the way back for a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the two-point conversion .

4Q: Broncos 21, Chiefs 20

Shamar Stephen tipped the pass, forcing the Chiefs to go for a field goal.

3Q: Broncos 21, Chiefs 17

Melvin Gordon, an impending free agent, took it 47 yards to the house to give the Broncos the lead back.

3Q: Chiefs 17, Broncos 14

Patrick Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon, who avoided multiple tackles to take it 14-yards for a touchdown.

2Q: Broncos 14, Chiefs 10

The Broncos defense came up with the stop, forcing the Chiefs to settle for three.

2Q: Broncos 14, Chiefs 7

Another quarterback keeper, another touchdown. Drew Lock took it himself again, this time scoring on a 23-yard run. He has more rushing yards (28) than passing (17) so far.

1Q: Broncos 7, Chiefs 7

A trick play set the Broncos up in the red zone, and Drew Lock took it the rest of the way himself, running five yards into the end zone to tie the game.

1Q: Chiefs 7, Broncos 0

The Chiefs ate up half of the first quarter, scoring on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead

