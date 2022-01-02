The Denver Broncos visited the Los Angeles Chargers today, again with both teams hanging onto playoff hopes.

The Broncos (7-8) were coming off a loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers (8-7) also lost last week, falling at Houston.

The Chargers took control from the start and never looked back, beating the Broncos 34-13. Here's how it happened.

4Q: Chargers 34, Broncos 13

It took until the game was almost over, but the Broncos finally got a touchdown. Drew Lock connect with Noah Fant for a five-yard score .

4Q: Chargers 34, Broncos 6

Justin Herbert went deep, throwing to Mike Williams for a 45-yard touchdown. It was Herbert's 35th of the season, a Chargers record.

4Q: Chargers 27, Broncos 6

Andre Roberts returned the kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

4Q: Chargers 20, Broncos 6

An illegal formation penalty eliminated a 1-yard touchdown run by Melvin Gordon. The Broncos instead settled for a field goal.

3Q: Chargers 20, Broncos 3

Dustin Hopkins made a 23-yard field goal to add onto the Chargers lead.

2Q: Chargers 17, Broncos 3

Brandon McManus made a 61-yard field goal, a career-high, as time expired in the first half to get the Broncos on board.

2Q: Chargers 17, Broncos 0

The Broncos were set to get the ball back at mid field with three minutes left in the half when they muffed the punt return. Instead, the Chargers got another chance and took full advantage, scoring another touchdown to add to their lead.

2Q: Chargers 10, Broncos 0

The Broncos defense came up with a stop on third and goal, forcing the Chargers to settle for three.

1Q: Drew Lock questionable to return

The Broncos are now down to their third string quarterback after Lock left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

1Q: Chargers 7, Broncos 0

Well, that was easy for the Chargers. It took them just over three minutes to march down the field, with Austin Ekeler punching it into the end zone from three yards out.

