On Sunday, while mourning the death of former Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Denver hosted the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Broncos (6-6) are coming off a loss at Kansas City while the Lions (1-10-1) won their first game of the season last week.
The Broncos celebrated Thomas' career and life with a moment of silence pregame, a tribute video, a painted "88" on the Broncos' sideline and by wearing No. 88 helmet decals. Fans paid their respects at a memorial for Thomas at the base of the horse sculptures in Ring of Fame Plaza.
The Broncos then went on the beat the Lions 38-10. Here's how it happened.
4Q: Broncos 38, Lions 10
Teddy Bridgewater to Albert Okwuegbunam for a four-yard touchdown.
3Q: Broncos 31, Lions 10
Dre'Mont Jones forced a three-and-out thanks to a sack, a tackle for loss and a tipped pass. The Broncos got the ball back on the Lions 33 yard line, needing just four plays to reach the end zone again. Melvin Gordon ran it 14 yards for the score.
3Q: Broncos 24, Lions 10
Shelby Harris forced a fumble, giving the Broncos offense the ball in prime position. Teddy Bridgewater then connected with Javonte Williams for a 10-yard touchdown.
2Q: Broncos 17, Lions 10
The Broncos snuck in three more points as time expired in the first half, with Brandon McManus kicking the 52-yard field goal.
2Q: Broncos 14, Lions 10
The Lions again were able to run all over the Broncos defense, but Denver got it together in the end zone to hold Detroit to just a field goal.
2Q: Broncos 14, Lions 7
The Lions easily beat out the Broncos on this drive, charging 75 yards down the field in just seven plays. Kalif Raymond caught the seven-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff.
1Q: Broncos 14, Lions 0
Melvin Gordon got it done, pushing his way from the second yard line to the end zone.
1Q: Broncos 7, Lions 0
Melvin Gordon carried the Broncos down the field, picking up 42 yards on the opening drive. Javonte Williams finished the job, running it up the middle for a five-yard touchdown.
1Q: Broncos send out only 10 players
The Broncos sent out only 10 players for the first play of the game, purposively taking a delay of game penalty while No. 88 flashed on the screen. The Lions declined the penalty.
#Broncos purposefully take a delay of game penalty in honor of D.T. and the Lions decline. pic.twitter.com/expDLC5621— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 12, 2021
