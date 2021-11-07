The Denver Broncos came to Dallas as the resounding underdogs against the surging Cowboys. They will leave with their most impressive win of the season under their belts.
The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 30-16, dominating from start to finish. Here's how it went down:
Latest update: 4Q: Broncos 30, Cowboys 16
Another Cowboys touchdown. But with only a minute left, this one still belongs to the Broncos.
4Q: Broncos 30, Cowboys 8
It took 55 minutes, but the Cowboys finally broke through the Broncos defense. The Cowboys scored a touchdown, but it won't enough to catch the Broncos.
Broncos 30, Cowboys 0
Three more points, just for fun. Brandon McManus made his third field goal of the day.
Broncos 27, Cowboys 0
The look of confusion on Dak Prescott's face after a 36-yard gain from Teddy Bridgewater to Kendall Hinton said it all: The Broncos have dominated this game from start to finish and stumped the Cowboys. They tacked on yet another touchdown, with Bridgewater keeping it himself this time for the quarterback sneak and adding a two-point conversion.
Injuries are piling up for the Broncos.
Pat Surtain II questionable to return. The Broncos cornerback went down with a knee injury in the third quarter. The Broncos are already down three offensive linemen.
3Q Broncos 19, Cowboys 0
The stat of the second half looked like a disaster for the Broncos, but a blocked put that ended up back in their possession gave them a second chance. They took advantage, and tacked on three more points to their lead.
2Q: Broncos 16, Cowboys 0
It's been all Denver so far in Dallas. Brandon McManus made a 53-yard field goal and the Broncos now have a resounding lead with less than four minutes to play in the first half.
Bobby Massie questionable to return
The right tackle is questionable to return after injuring his ankle. Cam Fleming is in as his replacement.
2Q: Broncos 13, Cowboys 0
The Broncos offense came to play. Teddy Bridgewater threw a dart down field to Tim Patrick for a 44-yard touchdown.
1Q: Broncos 6, Cowboys 0
The Broncos defense had two fourth down stops in the first quarter and the offense had their back, marching down the field to score a touchdown on their second possession. Melvin Gordon ran three yards into the end zone for the score. The Broncos missed the extra point.
