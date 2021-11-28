DENVER — The Denver Broncos, fresh off a bye week, hoped to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
They did exactly that.
The Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13, improving their record to 6-5. Here's how it happened.
4Q: Broncos 28, Chargers 13
Justin Herbert hauled the ball off to a crowded end zone, and somehow it landed in the hands of Jared Cook, who maneuvered very carefully to get both feet in bounds. The Chargers missed the two-point conversion attempt, and have just over four minutes left to make up the rest of the deficit.
4Q: Broncos 28, Chargers 7
A pick six for Pat Surtain II all but seals this one up for the Broncos. Surtain II intercepted Justin Herbert, then ran it 70 yards back for the score. The Chargers will get the ball back with just over seven minutes left to play
4Q: Broncos 21, Chargers 7
The Broncos needed a boost. And it came from Teddy Bridgewater, who missed the entire second quarter after taking a big hit to his right leg. Bridgewater connected with Eric Saubert for the one-yard touchdown.
2Q: Broncos 14, Chargers 7
The Chargers defense intercepted Drew Lock and their offense got the job done, marching down the field to score a touchdown to get them on board right before halftime.
2Q: Broncos 14, Chargers 0
Javonte Williams punched it in from 9-yards out to extend the Broncos lead to 14.
Calvin Anderson carted off the field
Offensive tackled Anderson had to be carted off the field after a knee injury. He will not return. The offensive line now has only one healthy starter.
1Q: Teddy Bridgewater out of game
Bridgewater was hit hard and trainers were looking at his right leg. He walked to the locker room on his own power, but with a noticeable limp. He is questionable to return. Drew Lock is in at quarterback.
1Q: Broncos 7, Chargers 0
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater kept it to himself, scrambling 11 yards into the end zone to give the Broncos an early lead.
