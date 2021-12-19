DENVER — The Denver Broncos hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with both teams in the thick of the playoff hunt.

The Broncos (7-6) are coming off a 38-10 win at home against the Detroit Lions. The Bengals (7-6) lost 26-23 in overtime last Sunday to San Francisco.

The game was tight, but in the end it was the Bengals that came out on top 15-10. Here's how it happened:

3Q: Bengals 15 Broncos 10

The Bengals turned around after allowing the touchdown and marched quickly down the field, scoring a touchdown to take the lead back. They missed the two-point conversion attempt.

3Q: Broncos 10, Bengals 9

An emotional drive for the Broncos, who watched starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get carted off the field. Drew Lock came in and led the Broncos down the drive, scoring the first touchdown of the day for either team.

3Q: Bengals 9, Broncos 3

The Bengals made another field goal, this time from 26 yards, and the Broncos find themselves in trouble midway through the third quarter.

2Q: Bengals 6, Broncos 3

If you like defense, then you'll love this game. The Broncos missed a 51-yard field goal, handing the ball back to the Bengals with nine seconds left in the half. They threw one pass, then set themselves up for a 58-yard field goal to take the lead at halftime.

2Q: Broncos 3, Bengals 3

Brandon McManus nails a 54-yard field, and the Bengals and Broncos are all tied up at three in the second quarter.

1Q: Bengals 3, Broncos 0

The Broncos defense came up with the stop on third down to force the Bengals to settle for a 53-yard field goal.

