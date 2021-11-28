DENVER — It was only 14 days ago Teddy Bridgewater was enemy No. 1 among most of Broncos Country.
After a lackluster performance against the Eagles two Sundays ago, in which he displayed a clear lack of effort on a now infamous play, Bridgewater found redemption this week. On a bad leg, the Broncos quarterback toughed out a dominant 28-13 win over the Chargers, possibly saving the Broncos' season.
"He toughed it out. He was nowhere near 100% in that second half," coach Vic Fangio said. "But he toughed it out and led the offense."
Bridgewater left Sunday's game in the first quarter after suffering a shin injury and after putting the Broncos up 7-0 with an 11-yard scramble, diving for the pylon. Backup Drew Lock replaced Bridgewater and played the entire second quarter, struggling and going 4 of 7 for 26 yards and one interception.
It appeared as though Bridgewater was not going to return to the game, gingerly walking to the locker room where he got an X-Ray in the second quarter. The X-Rays came back negative, but Bridgewater still didn't look like he could play, limping around on the sideline.
Sure enough though, Bridgewater started the second half.
"I'm really psyching myself out," Bridgewater said. "Just reassuring to myself, 'Hey man, you can get out there. You can do this.' I just wanted to be out there for the guys. We work so hard throughout the week, you get so little opportunities. It's just an opportunity for me to finish this game and help us get a win.
"When you win, it doesn't really matter what you're going through, you feel good. And right now I feel good."
Bridgewater was efficient in the second half, leading the Broncos on a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, in which he was 5 of 6 for 70 yards through the air. And it was that touchdown pass that was one of his best plays of the season, as he rolled out, stiff-armed Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa and found tight end Eric Saubert in the back of the end zone for the score to give the Broncos a commanding 21-7 lead.
"I was just trying to react and make a play," Bridgewater said. "It worked in my favor."
A pick-six by rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II on the next Chargers' drive and the Broncos had sealed their first division victory since beating the Chargers in Week 7 of last season. Bridgewater finished 11 of 18 for 129 yards with one touchdown through the air and one on the ground.
For Bridgewater — even if he won't admit it — his performance was more than just beating the Chargers. It was about winning back a good chunk of the fanbase, after his mishap against the Eagles. For two weeks, his pride and effort had been questioned by those outside the Broncos' facility.
But inside the building, his teammates and coaches' faith in him never wavered.
"Teddy's toughness is unquestioned when you talk about him," Fangio said. "I didn't question it in the big picture. He's our quarterback and it's as simple as that."
Now seemingly back in the good graces of Broncos Country, Bridgewater is focused on the next task at hand: beating the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is not an easy assignment, as Peyton Manning is the last Denver quarterback to take down the Chiefs. The Broncos have an 11-game losing streak to their division rival and are hoping to snap that on Sunday Night Football next week. And the stakes couldn't be higher, as the winner will move into first place in the AFC West and control their destiny to playoffs.
"It's a great feeling, but we've got work to do," Bridgewater said. "We have seven days until our next opportunity to go out and compete, so we've got to make sure we maximize and we're winning each day leading up to the game."
It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the Broncos, from starting 3-0 to losing four straight to upsetting the Cowboys on the road to being embarrassed by the Eagles at home.
But here they sit, 11 games into the season, with a chance to accomplish all their goals.
"We seem to bring the adversity on us," Fangio said. "And we just keep overcoming it and hopefully we can keep playing meaningful games here moving forward. We've got six left. Lot of big games and we're excited to be in the hunt. This is a resilient group."