ENGLEWOOD — "Rhythm" was the word of the week for the Broncos' offense as they prepare for the Lions Sunday.
Other than running back Javonte Williams, the Broncos didn't have any of that last week against the Chiefs, with long drives stalling and the offense struggling to find the end zone. They scored only nine points despite gaining 404 yards and totaling 22 first downs, going 1 of 3 in the red zone.
None of it, though, was worse than coming away with zero points on a 20-play, 83-yard drive at the end of the first half.
“I think we’ve just got to take full advantage of the opportunities when we’re there," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "A nice long drive, converted two fourth downs, got to the last fourth down, didn’t execute it. That takes points off the board right there. Then we had another opportunity where the ball got tipped —interception. So those kinds of things we have to eliminate.
"There’s a lot of really good things that are happening, but we’ve got to score points when we get our opportunities. That goes without saying."
The Broncos rank 27th in the NFL in red zone offense (touchdowns only), finding the end zone only 52.5% of the time. In the last three games it's even worse at 45.5%.
And part of the problem is the Broncos have struggled to get the ball to their playmakers at receiver, whether that be Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton or Tim Patrick. In six games played this season, Jeudy — who is arguably the Broncos' top offensive weapon — has yet to find the end zone and only has three red zone targets. And since their contract extensions three weeks ago, Sutton and Patrick have combined for only seven receptions and zero touchdowns in the last two games.
There are only so many targets to go around, but the Broncos have to find a way to get the ball in the hands of their best players.
“You just do it within the system. We have plays that are dialed up to get guys the ball specifically," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "We might come out of the huddle and say we want to throw the ball to ‘Court’ here, and they play a coverage that takes ‘Court’ away. Now Jerry gets an opportunity to catch a pass. That’s just how it works. You might call a play for Tim and the ball might go to ‘Court.’ You might call the play for Jerry and the ball might go to Javonte.
"Teams are aware of the guys that we have, their skill sets. So, we’re just trying to create ways to get them the ball and allow them to do what they do best.”
Bridgewater has shouldered a good amount of the blame for the offense's struggles this season, coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week it's on everyone.
"Our whole passing game needs to improve a little bit," Fangio said. "We never got into a rhythm last week in our last game. The week before, we didn’t have a lot of the yards either. We just need to get our passing game, as a whole, in a better rhythm.”
Who's to blame is up for debate, but there's no doubt most of it will always fall on the quarterback and offensive coordinator.
Bridgewater and Shurmur have only five games to figure it out as they make a playoff push, and what better opportunity to get back in "rhythm" than Sunday against a bad Lions team.
“It just comes down to winning," Bridgewater said. "From my end, throwing the ball to the guys. Guys need to win one-on-one matchups outside. It all comes together collectively. This week in practice, we just challenge each other and push each other even harder than what we’ve done in the past couple of weeks.”