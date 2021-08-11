EAGAN, Minn. — On Wednesday, it marked 1,807 days since Teddy Bridgewater, then the Vikings' starting quarterback, suffered a noncontact injury that left him with a Grade 3 ACL tear and a dislocated knee that nearly ended his career. On Aug. 30, it will be the five-year anniversary of the injury.
And on Wednesday, Bridgewater, competing for the Broncos' starting quarterback job, returned to Minnesota for the third time in his career since leaving the Vikings following the 2017 season.
The injury, though, hasn't left his mind.
"I've found myself thinking about it more lately than I have in the past. I use it as motivation now. Before, I used to brush it off, like, man, it happens, keep going. But now it's like, here I am. I could've been counted out — almost had to get my leg amputated and things like that."
Entering his seventh NFL season, Bridgewater labels himself as a "survivor." Since his injury, he's spent time with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and now the Broncos. This is likely a make-or-break year for Bridgewater, hoping he can prove himself as a reliable starter instead of a career backup, after starting his first two NFL seasons as a starter for the Vikings.
But Bridgewater has never lost confidence in himself, despite becoming somewhat of a journeyman and not being the franchise quarterback many believed he would be for the Vikings.
"Over the years, I've learned so much on my journey," Bridgewater said. "In Minnesota, where I just grew as a man and went from a young boy to the man, Teddy Bridgewater. Then, I stopped in New York, where it taught me briefly, I can still do this and just reassuring my confidence and things like that. I stopped in New Orleans and I learned the value of process. I watched a guy like Drew Brees be the same person every day. And then I go to Carolina and I learned about staying on my word and integrity. And now I'm here in Denver where I get the opportunity to be one of the older guys on the team where we have guys five years younger than me, six years younger than me and they start calling me 'OG.'
"The biggest thing I learned from all my stops is that I'm a survivor. No matter the circumstance, no matter the situation, how are you going to survive? You can lay down and be eaten alive or you survive and keep hunting."
Bridgewater views his opportunity in Denver as a fresh start, hoping to become the Broncos' quarterback of the future. And so far through training camp, he's been consistent — he threw three touchdown passes in practice Wednesday, including a 50-yarder to receiver Jerry Jeudy.
There are few days that surprise you with Bridgewater, who says he doesn't think too much about his battle with fellow quarterback Drew Lock.
"I can't think too far ahead," Bridgewater said. "For me, when I'm out there, it's just one rep at a time. How can I maximize this one rep? I'm trying to become the best player I can be."
You know exactly what you're going to get with Bridgewater: Not a ton of big and flashy plays, but instead a persistent quarterback.
"He’s always been a real steady kid that doesn’t get flustered," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who coached Bridgewater in Minnesota. "He understands situational football really well.”
Whether or not Bridgewater's consistency will be enough to be the Broncos' starting quarterback this fall is yet to be seen — Lock will start Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, while Bridgewater will start against the Seahawks on Aug. 21.
But in Bridgewater's mind, with his devastating injury 1,807 days behind him and a new opportunity in Denver ahead of him, he's already won.
"When I wake up in the morning, I'm blessed," Bridgewater said. "I get the opportunity to put my feet on the ground and go out here and play football. A game that I love to play."