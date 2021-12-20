ENGLEWOOD — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is "highly unlikely" to play this upcoming weekend against the Raiders, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Bridgewater suffered a concussion Sunday against the Bengals after taking a hit to the head when diving for a first down. Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion earlier this season, had to be carted off the field in what was a scary scene in the moment. He was transported to a hospital, where he stayed overnight and was released Monday morning.

"He’s home, and he’s resting comfortably," Fangio said. "He sounded a lot better this morning than he did last night. Last night, he just sounded really tired. This morning, I just spoke to him, he sounded much better.”

Bridgewater was replaced by backup Drew Lock, who is now expected to start Sunday at Las Vegas. Lock played half the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter for the Broncos Sunday, going 6 of 12 with 88 yards and a touchdown. He also had one of the biggest mistakes of the game, fumbling at the Bengals' 9-yard-line in the fourth quarter.

Now, for at least this week, the Broncos' fate will likely be in Lock's hands.

"I saw a couple good throws," Fangio said. "Obviously, the throw to (receiver) Tim (Patrick) for the touchdown was a nice throw. A couple other nice ones, couple other ones that were off target just a little bit. Hopefully with a week’s worth of practice, he’ll be much better and prepared.

“I hope after a week full of practice he’ll be much more comfortable and much more efficient in the whole operation. His accuracy will be better — everything will be better.”

The Broncos will need Lock and the entire Broncos' offense to step up in the final three games if they want to make the playoffs for the first time in six years. Lately, it's been a struggle for Denver and Sunday might have been the biggest letdown yet, knocking the Broncos down to 12th in the AFC. To reach the playoffs, the Broncos will likely need other teams to lose or just win out themselves, beating the Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs.

And while some are already counting the Broncos out, especially without Bridgewater, Fangio believes his team can make a final push.

"I think our guys innately are fighters and competitors," Fangio said. "They’ll come back ready to roll."