ENGLEWOOD — Derek Wolfe walked around the fields at UCHealth Training Center Friday morning, receiving a standing ovation from the 3,270 fans in attendance for training camp.
Wolfe, who helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50, officially announced his retirement from football Friday, ending his nine-year NFL career. The defensive end signed with the Broncos on a one-day contract Friday to ensure he retired as a Bronco, where he played eight of his nine seasons.
"To retire a Bronco, it was something that was really important to me," Wolfe told local media Friday. "The day I stepped foot into this building, I said to myself that I wanted to end it here. I started it here and I wanted to end it here."
The Broncos selected Wolfe in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he played his first eight seasons for the Broncos, which included the 2016 Super Bowl season. Wolfe continued his career with the Ravens before injuries plagued the twilight of his playing career. Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery this year and later agreed to an injury settlement with Baltimore.
For Wolfe, he knew the injuries were becoming too much for him to continue. He was unable to play in a single game for the Ravens last season due to his hip injury.
"Obviously, I wanted the fairy tale, come off the field for the last time, and leave my cleats out there, but that just wasn’t able to happen," Wolfe said. "I’m just grateful, very emotional, and happy to be done with the game because the injuries were just pilling up. My wife is very happy to not have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning, come in, do it again, waking up the night before games and help me put on my underwear. It was just getting bad, so it was time to call it. I get to be a father, to be a husband, and focus on those things now."
The Lisbon, Ohio native finished his career with 350 tackles, 34 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He was a key contributor on the Broncos' 2015-16 team that won the Super Bowl, which he said Friday was the highlight of his career.
Wolfe was also asked to speak with the team following practice, in which he told the players, "Just embrace every day and enjoy all the time. Don’t take anything for granted out here."
"In training camp, it’s easy to get complacent because you’re just like, ‘Man, this sucks. It’s hot, my body hurts, my feet hurt, and my shoes are soggy.’ All these different things that you can complain about," Wolfe said. "Looking back on all the things that I used to complain about — those things weren’t really a big deal ... You just need to be grateful and thankful. Do everything that you can, and don’t waste any time. Don’t waste any time."
Wolfe said he hopes to be around the team more often going forward, whether that is on the field in some role or in the media. He said he'll miss being around the players, but hopes to fill that void somehow.
And for someone who's career may have not ended the way he envisioned, Wolfe was not sad Friday. Instead, he was ready for this next chapter, reflecting on a career he dreamed of having.
"In my wildest dreams, I would have never imagined that I would be in this position," Wolfe said. "I had confidence issues when I was a young player. I knew that I had it, but I was a small-town guy. That’s just how it goes sometimes being from a small town. This guy went to this school or that school. I never let that hold me back and I’m really thankful for where I am. I’m super grateful and very lucky and very blessed.”