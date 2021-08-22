SEATTLE — The Broncos wrapped up their second preseason game Saturday, thrashing the Seahawks, 30-3, in Seattle.
With another round of cuts Tuesday quickly approaching and the season only three weeks away, here's whose stock is rising and falling after Saturday's game.
Stock up
OLB Jonathon Cooper: The rookie's stock couldn't be any higher after Saturday's performance, in which Cooper had two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflected. Battling Derrek Tuszka and Andre Mintze for the fourth outside linebacker spot, it appears Cooper is in a good position to make the Broncos' 53-man roster.
"I can’t speak on that. That’s up to the coaches obviously," Cooper said. "I just want to go out there and show them that whatever they ask me to do, whatever it is, I’m willing to do it and give 110% effort every single time on every single rep."
DL DeShawn Williams: Having been in the NFL since 2015, Williams is looking like a real contributor for the first time in his career, coming up with an interception and fumble recovery Saturday. He has a chance to make his first original 53-man roster since entering the league.
“I got cut by this team four times, and I’m still here, still making some type of impact,” Williams said. “Like I said before training camp, I don’t want to leave here. I’m letting it be known and I let it be known last year.”
CB Parnell Motley: Motley hasn't had the best camp, but looked like a real candidate to make the team or practice squad Saturday, leading the Broncos in tackles with five, making several big plays on fourth downs. He also played 34 defensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps — which is where he really has a chance to make this team.
Stock down
Special teams: The Broncos' special teams was really the only negative in their landslide win. Seattle had several big kick returns and partially blocked a punt. Coach Vic Fangio expressed disappointment in the special teams after the game.
“The coverage units in particular. They had a nice kickoff return there on us. They had another one that didn’t go quite as far, and obviously the deflected punt — as good as we were playing, those are things that can ruin a game for you.”
Injuries: Cornerback Michael Ojemudia (knee) and running back/wide receiver Adrian Killins (ankle) both had to be carted off the field. It's unclear how serious Killins' injury is, but Fangio said the early indication on Ojemudia's knee is that it's not an ACL, which is good news. Still, it was the first serious injuries the Broncos have suffered this preseason, other than running back Mike Boone, who is out 4-6 weeks with a quad injury.
WR Tyrie Cleveland: Cleveland has yet to catch a pass in the preseason and in a room full of talent, Cleveland needs to start showing some playmaking ability if he wants to make the team. He did have one kickoff return for 28 yards.