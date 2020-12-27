Shelby Harris almost missed the Broncos' game against the Chargers on Sunday, and for good reason. He's expecting a son.
The Broncos defensive tackle flew home immediately after the game on a private plane in hopes of making it back in time for his son's birth.
“It was close. It was something we discussed and he came to the decision — we had a flight for him, made an arrangement for him to miss the game," coach Vic Fangio said after the game. "He chose to stay and now we have him on a private flight that the club's picking up for him, and he's going to get back a couple hours hopefully before the rest of us."
Harris was one of the lone bright spots in the Broncos' 19-16 loss, totaling four tackles, two pass deflections and one quarterback hurry. Harris made his presence felt Sunday, though his mind was likely elsewhere.
"It was awesome. I'm happy for him. Always, to have Shelby Harris is great," outside linebacker Malik Reed said. "He's a great player and he's a force out there too. The offense has to account for him every time he's on the field. To have a force like that when you're rushing on the edges, it definitely helps us.
"I think a lot of him that he's still here with us trying to get a win. That shows a lot of his character, wanting to see us succeed and be successful. Hats off to him, and I pray that they have a healthy baby and a great delivery."