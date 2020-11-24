The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills play at Empower Field Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m., the NFL announced Tuesday.
When the 2020-21 schedule was released in May, the Broncos and Bills were scheduled to play either Dec. 19 or 20, giving the NFL an option to flex it to a national game on Saturday. Now that it has been flexed, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and in Denver on ABC.
If the Broncos play Kansas City on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 13, the Bills game will be Denver's fourth prime time game this season, having already played the Titans on Monday night in Week 1 and the Jets on Thursday night in Week 4.
The Broncos are set to play the Saints this Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MST at Empower Field — its third to last home game.