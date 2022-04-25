ENGLEWOOD — It didn't take Nathaniel Hackett long to connect with Russell Wilson.
The two new Broncos — Hackett as head coach and Wilson as quarterback — were working closely together Monday during Denver's voluntary veteran minicamp, which will take place over the next three days. Wilson was working on specific throws, while Hackett was talking him through his play designs, as well as lineup as Wilson's running back during the reps.
Said Wilson of Hackett: "To give him some handoffs here and there — someone said they call him 'white lightning' ... He's an amazing teacher. And I think that's what you love about him. Everybody's learning at such a rapid pace, exponential rate. He just brings great energy. I think that he's young, he's vibrant, he brings that intelligence to the game."
Said Hackett of Wilson: "This guy loves practice. Just out there at the end, he's like, 'Wait, we're done? Can we do more?' And I'm like, man, I would love to. But we got to tone it down. Baby steps. But yeah, he's awesome."
Hackett and Wilson are the top storylines at Dove Valley this offseason, as both hope to restore the Broncos to glory, and Monday was the beginning of that journey.
Hackett brings a new energy to the Broncos, being known for his outgoing personality and creative offensive mind. For him, these three days — in which only a handful of players were missing — and the OTAs that will follow in May and June, will be pivotal for his staff to implement not only their schematics, but also their coaching personalities.
"We want to create that environment where people want to be here," Hackett said. "I'm just excited to get to know them. Especially for me, first time being here. All the coaches only had a couple weeks with them, so it's just about getting to know the guys."
And Wilson brings a talented skillset at the quarterback position that hasn't been seen since Peyton Manning. For him, while he already has the respect of his new teammates, these practices will be pivotal not only for learning a new playbook and getting on the same page with his receivers, but also in becoming a leader in a new locker room.
"It's a new experience," Wilson said. "I think any time you leave a place, but you also arrive at a new place, you always want to make it better and you always try to find ways to implement something that maybe guys didn't know or some type of experience. But I think also you want to grow personally. You want to continue to grow with relationships with guys, make those bonds. And I came here to win. That's my mindset. So whatever it takes to do that, that's what we're going to do."
The Broncos' success next season, and beyond, will largely depend on the two newcomers. And both were overly positive Monday about their first day on the field and they hope to accomplish together soon.
But how will they respond when something doesn't go their way?
That's yet to be determined. Right now, Hackett and Wilson are still enjoying the honeymoon phase, preparing for a season full of high expectations.
"Great first day," Wilson said. "Guys looked sharp. Offense looked great. Defense looked great. ... Locker room and everything — guys are excited to go play ball and go do our thing."
Hamler returns to action
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler made his return to the field Monday, after tearing his ACL in Week 3 last season. According to GM George Paton, the third-year wide receiver is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery. And on Monday, he impressed in his return.
"It's unbelievable," Hackett said. "There was one time … he ran an out route over there. I just kind of nodded my head saying, 'Wow.' That's just great to see. All the guys — everybody's working so hard. They all want to be out on the field. You appreciate that as a coach. They all want to contribute to the team."