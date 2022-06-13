ENGLEWOOD • Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson have a new boss.
The Walton-Penner ownership group will soon officially be the team's new owner, once they receive approval from the league. And Hackett and Wilson — who are also the new faces in town — are looking forward to working with their new bosses, most notably Rob Walton and Greg Penner of Walmart, and Mellody Hobson of Starbucks and Ariel Investments.
"I’ve had a couple of conversations with them," Hackett said Monday at mandatory minicamp. "They are absolutely fantastic people across the board (with) everyone I’ve talked to. I have a lot of excitement, as we all know, and a lot of energy. It’s great to hear that on the other end of the phone also. Their excitement and their energy is definitely going to match me, and that’s awesome."
For Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos in March, he's already gotten to know the new owners well. Penner called Wilson the night the group agreed to purchase the team.
"He called and I got to talk to him. We were actually at sushi, me and Ciara, on date night. I was like, 'Oh, this is interesting. This must be good news,'" Wilson said. "It’s been awesome. I think the new ownership group is going to be great. Obviously, I think there has been such an amazing tradition here. I know how much the Bowlen family meant to this Broncos organization. They will forever be a part of this organization. I think with change there comes great opportunity. I think with Mr. Walton, getting to know him — they came here a couple months ago, maybe, or whatever it was — I got to spend some time with them.
"We’ve had some really good bonding moments just about life and success and visions and all the things that they wanted to do and how they wanted to impact the Broncos. They’re really, really about community, which I’m super excited about."
Hackett and Wilson are sure to spend a lot of time with the new owners, with Hackett being in his first year as a head coach and Wilson expected to sign a long-term extension with the Broncos soon.
"In today’s age of football, that relationship between players and owners is so critical because we’re playing for ourselves and our families, but we’re also playing for them, too. We’re playing for this whole city," Wilson said. "I think that relationship is really important, and we want to do everything we can to win. That dialogue is everything. That’s what helps win."
Wilson gives commencement speech at Dartmouth
Wilson had a busy weekend, as he gave the commencement speech at Dartmouth College Sunday, which is father's alma mater. Wilson's nearly 19-minute speech was largely about his dad and the legacy he hopes Dartmouth students leave behind, like his father. Watch the full speech here.
"This weekend was pretty special for me. I’ve done cool things. I’ve been fortunate to do it at Wisconsin commencement speech and N.C. State’s with going there. Two schools I love," Wilson said. "To go there and to speak on behalf of those amazing students, their accomplishments and all the amazing things they’re going to do in life, the things that they’ve already done — but more importantly, I’ve had three uncles go the Dartmouth: My uncle Ben, Class of ‘73; uncle John, Class of ‘80; and uncle Richard, Class of ‘85; and then my dad, Class of ‘77. It meant a lot. ... It was just an amazing moment to talk about (my dad’s) legacy and what he meant.
"The coolest part of the whole entire thing — I got there on Saturday. I had a few people come up to me, and they just talked about my dad and what he meant to them. Very successful people, people that weren’t just teachers there. ... It just really meant a lot to me. I think that’s just a blessing. Hopefully I can be a mere fraction of what my dad was to other people."