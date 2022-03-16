DENVER — Russell Wilson stood at the podium, glancing at a few of his new teammates, who were in attendance for his introductory press conference Wednesday, before answering the first of many questions thrown his way.

The superstar quarterback, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos March 8, was asked what it was about the Broncos that made him want to come to Denver.

"If I was going to waive my no-trade clause, it had to be to a winning football team. And these guys are winners back here," Wilson said, looking at safety Justin Simmons and receivers Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler, who were present for the press conference. "It's a winning locker room. It's about the players. It's obviously a great coaching staff and great organization, but the players, we help get it done. That's what I was excited about."

To no surprise, Wilson was impressive during his nearly hour-long press conference Wednesday, making everyone feel his presence.

"I think anyone that was in this room today and was just around the atmosphere of hearing Russ just talk about winning, you feel the shift in the air of things changing," said Simmons, who is a team captain. "I think that's a real thing. I'm excited for our guys. We've got a young group and a talented group and I think with him leading the way for our team and at that quarterback position, it will be special."

Wilson has single-handily re-energized a franchise and fanbase that hasn't seen a winning season in five years and hasn't had a quarterback of Wilson's caliber since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016. And that winning spirit was felt at UCHealth Training Center on Wednesday, as Wilson spoke about bringing a new mindset to the Broncos.

"I came here for one reason and that's to win," Wilson said. "And that's what I believe in. So every day, what you're going to get from me is that mentality, you're going to get that juice, get that energy, you're going to get that focus and we're going to do it together. The guys back there, we're going to do it together because that's what it takes. But we're here for one thing and it's to win. It's to win at the highest level often."

Wilson was on vacation in the Caribbean Islands when he got the call from his agent, Mark Rodgers. Little did Wilson know that call would change his life and the trajectory of the Broncos, as Rodgers informed the superstar quarterback that the Seahawks had agreed to terms with the Broncos in a deal that would send him to Denver. Wilson said he and the Seahawks had previously decided to mutually part ways, which left the door open for Broncos general manager George Paton, who started working on the trade in mid-February.

All Wilson had to do was approve the trade and waive his no-trade clause. And over the next several days, Wilson studied the Broncos thoroughly, meeting with Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, while also watching all 17 of the Broncos’ 2021 regular-season games — plus the preseason — to make sure he made the right decision.

On Wednesday, Wilson was able to recall what he saw while watching the Broncos' film, giving maybe his most impressive answer as he broke down nearly every offensive player on the Broncos' roster.

"I've watched probably all 17 games two or three times now," Wilson said. "To see Tim Patrick attack the football against the Cowboys, to see Courtland Sutton dive for the go-ball against the Steelers, to see Hamler battle through all the things he's been battling with... And then you think about Jerry Jeudy — I think he's a star. He's a guy who can get open, can kill guys at the line and matchup against different guys, can go attack the ball and snag the ball off a guy's head against the Jets. And then to watch the running back not get tackled. It's always good when the running back doesn't get tackled.

"I like watching the guys up front, how they battle. Bolles, I think, is one of the best pass protectors in the game and how he can block. Risner brings great energy and is pancaking guys out there. (Center Lloyd Cushenberry) is as smart as can be and I can tell on film how he's directing everybody. (Rookie guard/center Quinn Meinerz) is over there coming against the Cowboys and just killing them, crushing them.

"I'm sure there are some guys I'm leaving out, but I'm excited about the team."

It clearly didn’t take Wilson long to know Denver was where he wanted to be — not only next season but possibly the rest of his career. And it's obviously a no-brainer for the Broncos, as Paton said Wednesday Wilson was always their top target.

"He was our priority through the offseason. We were going to do anything it took to get Russ," Paton said. "We feel like he's going to get us to where we need to go."

At 33 years old, Wilson hopes to still have many years in front of him, saying his goal is "to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three to four more Super Bowls." That obviously won't be an easy task, as he'll now be playing in arguably the best division in football, with the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders continuing to stockpile talent this offseason.

But Wilson isn't afraid of a little competition, having won more games (113) in the first 10 years of his career than any other quarterback in NFL history.

"Why would you want it any other way? I want to compete at the highest level," Wilson said. "I don't fear anything."

So just like when Manning signed with the Broncos 10 years ago on March 20, 2012, the culture appears to once again be changing in Denver. And it's now Wilson's turn to lead the new era of Broncos football.

"So, Broncos Country," Wilson said, "let's ride."